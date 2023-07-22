Haiti, enchanting and fearless against a giant, makes its World Cup debut

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRISBANE, Australia — Haiti debuted in a soccer World Cup on Saturday night here, and while that alone qualified as a towering achievement, the enchanting team called Les Grenadiers hadn’t come all this way just to appear and sing with gusto their national anthem, “Le Dessalinienne.” They tussled with England, whose unemphatic 1-0 win might have caused stress among its backers while everybody else could rave about Melchie Dumornay.

Dumornay, the Haitian attacking midfielder from Mirebalais who remains a few weeks shy of turning 20, pretty much made the pitch shake as she made commanding play after commanding play, causing much of what trouble Haiti could cause with the possession tilted against it generally. She looked so starry and so polished that her age looked hard to believe.

The first match of Group D of this 2023 women’s World Cup spent much of its time with that 1-0 score after England got there in the 29th minute following some luck and some trouble. A VAR review showed the ball off an England cross glancing past the fingertips of Haiti’s Batcheba Louis, and the referee awarded a penalty, which Georgia Stanway took.

Stanway drove it to the left just as goalkeeper Kerly Theus dived to her right, and the dramatic save that resulted sent the Haitians scrambling toward Theus to exult in a group hug. That mirth gave way quickly though, as soon Theus stood in goal with hands on hips, bummed and ready to defend again. That’s because she had been off the line on her save, the rule itself another case of the world’s hostility toward goalkeepers.

Stanway went again, and this time Theus sprawled to her left, while Stanway’s second ball went to the same corner as the first and rolled in easily. England had its first goal in its last four matches, its run-up to this World Cup decked and docked by three glaring injuries, including to captain Leah Williamson.

From that 1-0 lead, though, a lively and often lovely match featured the Lionesses dominating possession but Theus making save upon save upon save. Finally Haiti, scary in counterattack, found its moment in the 81st minute, when Nerilia Mondesir arrived on the left of the box and sent a pass back to the center, where Roseline Eloissaint ran forward and suddenly had a shouting chance. She knocked it to her right and forced goalkeeper Mary Earps to sprawl to her left into a left-foot save.

Soon Dumornay caused more wonder again with a barge up the left side that led to a corner that she curled right on in toward the goal to cause Earps more hassle. She knocked it clear, and England held on without more trouble, while Haiti had embodied the words of its manager, Nicolas Delepine.

“We know we’ve got some big mountains to climb, but our team has another strength: They’re not scared of anyone,” he said in the run-up to this major event. “They don’t feel inferior to any side. We’re going there as outsiders and we’ve said that the bigger the mountains and the bigger the challenges, the more beautiful the successes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

