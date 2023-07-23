Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOYLAKE, England — Not every eventual British Open champion can arrive at the 18th tee in the driving rain and gloom on Sunday and feel as if the sun is shining and the game at hand is a casual four-ball with buddies rather than the final hole of a major championship. This is a spot for tension that cripples the body and freezes the brain. When Brian Harman stepped to that tee at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, there might as well have been a welcoming sofa, a television remote control and a cold beer. That’s how comfortable it was. Forget the absolute gale.

A six-shot lead will do that, even to the most jittery soul. Harman, all 5-foot-7 of him, took cover and solace under a massive black umbrella as he walked through miserable conditions toward unbridled joy.

Nothing could hide the brand of golf he played, which was some combination of remarkable and resilient — a closing 70 that was both calm and calculating, that got him to 13-under 271 for the week, and which absolutely dusted a more decorated field with a putter that made — get this — 59 of 60 from within 10 feet. He won by a resounding six shots, the largest margin of victory in this tournament since Louis Oosthuizen beat the field by seven in 2010 at St. Andrews.

That’s a lot for a fellow who hadn’t won in six years.

“I’ve always had self-belief that I could do something like this,” Harman said. “When it takes so much time, it’s hard not to let your mind falter. ‘Maybe I’m not winning again. I’m 36 years old. The game’s getting younger. All these young guys come out, hit it a mile, come out ready to win. When is it gonna be my turn again?’”

So what to know about this newly minted champion? He is left-handed, a Georgian by birth and a Georgia Bulldog by schooling. He had previously won two PGA Tour events — one in 2014, the last in ’17. If he likes anything as much as playing golf, it is hunting — always with a bow, anything from turkey to elk. He could skin a deer when he was 8 years old, and his freezer is packed with all manner of meat that he has harvested. His post-Open celebration: Drive his brand-new tractor around the 40 or so acres on the hunting preserve he owns.

“I got a lot of layers, man,” he said.

Hunting and golf: these would seem to be disparate pursuits. Harman finds commonality.

“The patience and the strategy, for sure,” Harman said.

Let nothing be said about how the hunter became the hunted over the weekend, because that would be impossibly lame. What should be said is this: What Harman did here — twice sleeping on a five-shot lead, only to protect it both times — is harder than coming from behind. There can be a what-the-hell freedom in chasing someone who’s well ahead, because if you take on risk and it doesn’t work out, well, at least you went for it.

Protecting a lead can unsettle the stomach and mess with the brain.

“Sleeping on a lead like that’s really difficult,” Harman allowed.

There was a reality, though, about the entire day. If he could handle that sleep and the circumstances, the field had no chance.

“He had to come back to us, essentially,” said Jason Day, who joined Austria’s Sepp Straka, American Tom Kim and Spain’s Jon Rahm at 7 under.

Harman did not. If there was tension, it was light and brief. The gallery following Harman and playing partner Cameron Young didn’t feel so much like the final round of a major as it did the third round of, say, the John Deere Classic. The throngs, if not cowering from the persistent showers, were elsewhere. The stragglers were there to either harass Harman — “Don’t be nehr-voos, Brian lad!” — or support him: “Go, Dawgs!” But if the jeers outnumbered the verbal pats on the back — and they did — they were counterproductive.

“If they wanted me to not play well,” Harman said, “they should have been real nice to me.”

If there was a pivotal point in the round, it could only be described that way loosely. When Harman hit his tee shot at the par-5 fifth into a gorse bush, he faced both an unplayable lie and a penalty shot. The ensuing bogey dropped him to 10 under, with Rahm surging, just three back.

So place Harman’s career into that moment in the final round of a major. What spans 14 years can fit into a period of just three holes.

“Inevitably, as you progress through the game, you have periods where you don’t play well,” Harman said. “That’s just part of the deal. I like my ability to …” and he searched a bit.

“I’ve been able to get off the mat a lot,” he said. “I’ve played a lot of really good golf, and I’ve played a lot of bad golf, and I’ve been able to come back from some bad stretches, which I’m really proud of, too.”

Onto the sixth tee, then. Harman pulled 5-iron to cover 194 yards uphill, and stuck it to 14 feet above and right of the flag. And then he did the thing that won him this Open from the first hole to the 72nd — hit a no-doubt putt in the center of the cup, a steadying birdie that served to get him off the mat. When he ran in a 24-footer for birdie at the seventh, the lead was again five, and the door was effectively slammed.

Back-to-back birdies for Brian Harman.



Superb mental resilience. He restores a five stroke advantage.



Follow live on https://t.co/uD88irbPY5. pic.twitter.com/G0XufExpMp — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023

By any measure, Harman is not a star. It doesn’t matter. What he did all week not only trounced the marquee players with hopes of enhancing legacies, it absolutely validated the work he put in — for years — when no one was watching. Professional golfers, even those who don’t win frequently, can make remarkably comfortable livings. Indeed, Harman’s career PGA Tour earnings headed into this week were just shy of $29 million — and that’s before cashing the Open winner’s check of $3 million.

But that doesn’t mean there can’t be lonely moments when these quasi-anonymous grinders face their own existential questions about why they toil as they do. Most — if not all — get into the game as kids because it’s fascinating and fun. Make a game your job, though, and fun can be harder and harder to find.

Harman has mostly avoided that trap.

“Someone once told me one time: You should do the things that make you lose track of time,” Harman said. “And for me, a lot of times when I’m practicing hitting balls or putting when I’m at home, I lose track of time. That’s how I know I really enjoy it.”

He said the same about hunting, in which he can also lose himself. The next time he sits in a blind, though, he won’t be a different hunter. The next time he tees it up — every time he tees it up for the rest of his life — he will be a major champion.

“I don’t think it’ll change that much for him,” said Rory McIlroy, whose early surge was foiled by bogeys at 10 and 11. “He likes to go hunt in the wintertime and he likes his offseason. If I know Brian like I think I do, I don’t think it’s going to change him as a person.”

When Harman executed the final shot that mattered, from a greenside bunker at 18 — and in truth, he could have left five in the sand and still won — he finally pumped his fist and slapped the chest of his caddie, Scott Tway. When he did the inevitable and rolled in the final 8-footer for par, he allowed himself the broadest of smiles. The rain pelted down. It mattered not at all.

