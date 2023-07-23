British Open live updates Brian Harman takes five-shot lead into final round at Royal Liverpool

Brian Harman remains the man to beat at the 151st British Open at Royal Liverpool. The 36-year-old American entered Sunday’s final round at 12 under par, holding a five-shot lead over American Cameron Young and a six-shot advantage over Masters champion Jon Rahm, who posted Saturday’s low round. Harman, who followed up a 6-under 65 in Friday’s second round with a 2-under 69 on Saturday, is pursuing his first major championship.
Here’s what to know
- While Harman began Sunday with a formidable 5-shot lead, several of his pursuers have serious credentials. Young, who began the day five shots back, has contended in three of the last six majors. Rahm, who began the day six back, is a two-time major winner. And seven shots back at the start of the day were former world No. 1 Jason Day and current world No. 5 Viktor Hovland, among others.
- Harman, a 36-year-old Georgian, has two PGA Tour victories, but the last came in 2017. He contended in that year’s U.S. Open, leading after 54 holes. But in 29 previous major appearances, he has posted just one other top-10 finish — and missed 13 cuts.
- The British Open is airing on NBC and Peacock, with the coverage slated to end at 2 p.m. Peacock also offers featured-group and featured-hole coverage.
