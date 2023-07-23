British Open live updates Brian Harman takes five-shot lead into final round at Royal Liverpool

While Harman began Sunday with a formidable 5-shot lead, several of his pursuers have serious credentials. Young, who began the day five shots back, has contended in three of the last six majors. Rahm, who began the day six back, is a two-time major winner. And seven shots back at the start of the day were former world No. 1 Jason Day and current world No. 5 Viktor Hovland, among others.