Mystics clamp down on Brittney Griner and the Mercury to end their skid

Midway through the first quarter Sunday afternoon, the Washington Mystics’ Tianna Hawkins nabbed a steal that led to a layup for Brittney Sykes. Several minutes later, Queen Egbo deflected a ball to force a turnover and create another extra possession for the Mystics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then, in the closing stages of the quarter, Natasha Cloud stole an errant pass and delivered the ball in transition to Sykes, who found Hawkins cutting to the basket for another layup. That capped an opening flurry featuring elevated commitment to defense that was mostly absent in the Mystics’ first two games after the all-star break.

The result was an 84-69 triumph at Entertainment and Sports Arena in which shorthanded Washington forced 19 turnovers and held in check eight-time all-star Brittney Griner in the center’s first appearance in D.C. since her release from a Russian prison in December.

“I think this was a gut-check game,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “Everybody that played contributed, bought into the game plan, made some plays and stuck together. We kind of said, ‘Empty the tank today, and give your teammates a little extra when they need it.’ ”

The victory came with three starters, including two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne, still out because of injuries. Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin remained sidelined, too.

“Regardless of who we have in, who we have out, we’re figuring that part out, but right now with our numbers down and only nine, 10 players, we’ve got to get it done on the defensive end and allow our defense to lead to our offense,” Cloud said, “which is kind of what we focused on today.”

Sykes and Cloud each scored a game-high 23 points to help the Mystics (12-10) end their two-game skid. Cloud also had nine assists, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 13 points.

Cloud closed the first quarter with eight straight points to bump the Mystics’ lead to double figures for the first time. A 17-2 run bridging the halves swelled the Mystics’ margin to 49-31 early in the third quarter, and the Mercury (6-16) didn’t threaten the rest of the way.

Washington permitted its fewest points since June 22, when it dispatched Chicago, 80-59. It also held the Mercury, which was on a two-game winning streak, below 40 percent shooing for much of the game. (Phoenix surged late to finish at 43.3 percent.)

The Mystics had a 22-13 advantage in points off turnovers and owned a 10-3 cushion in fast-break points, underscoring their intent to push the pace behind a guard-heavy rotation and not allow Phoenix — and Griner in particular — to get set on defense.

Sophie Cunningham led Phoenix with 17 points; she was 5 for 9 on three-pointers. Griner and Megan Gustafson chipped in 12 points apiece for the Mercury, which was without Diana Taurasi (quad contusion/sore toe) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (maternity leave).

“We’re at our best when we have pace going up and down the court,” Sykes said. “We did that today and we had some mishaps, but we kept going.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Defending by committee

Griner got off to a strong start, scoring four of Phoenix’s first seven points, but double teams in the paint and denials on entry pass attempts made the going difficult the rest of the way for the 6-foot-9 standout.

Hawkins got the first crack at defending Griner, getting help from Myisha Hines-Allen and Cyesha Goree. Griner finished 5 for 8 from the field with five rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.

Griner is averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. She missed the teams’ first meeting June 16 in Washington with a sore hip.

“She still makes so many good plays,” Thibault said. “She had five assists — probably could have had a couple more — but we were committed to trying to get it out of her hands as much as we could and scrambling around. I thought we did a good job.”

Flagrant foul

In the third quarter, Sykes collided with Gustafson while trying to get through a screen. The officials initially assessed a common foul but upgraded it to a flagrant-one following a replay review that appeared to show Sykes lowering her shoulder into Gustafson.

Up next

Washington visits the Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. Wednesday to start a three-game road stretch. Matchups with Dallas on Friday and Atlanta next Sunday follow.

