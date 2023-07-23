Nick Chubb adds to NFL running backs’ drumbeat of discontent

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saying NFL running backs as a group are in a “tough spot,” the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb confirmed Sunday that he and several other notable performers at his position participated in a Zoom meeting the day before. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No specific job action or other demonstration was decided upon, said Chubb, who added that while he is in a better contractual situation than some others — for the time being — it was important to him to show solidarity with fellow running backs.

“Right now, there’s really nothing we can do,” Chubb, 27, told reporters at the Browns’ training camp at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. “We’re kind of handcuffed with the situation.”

Discontent among prominent running backs about how their value is viewed by front offices has been a major story of late in the NFL. Having failed to reach agreements with their respective teams on contract extensions, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs declined to sign one-year deals under the franchise tag, and they are threatening to stage holdouts when training camps open.

Another high-profile back, the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, also failed to land a multiyear extension, but he signed his tag in March and is set to be paid this season the $10.1 million determined by the collective bargaining agreement. That figure is the lowest for a franchise tag among the offensive and defensive positional groups, ahead of only special teamers (via Over the Cap).

Barkley and Jacobs were also in the Zoom meeting, according to ESPN, as were other big-name backs such as Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey. The meeting was organized, per Pro Football Talk, by the Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler. All of them, plus the likes of the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, have taken to Twitter over the past week to make clear they feel their position is not getting the respect it deserves.

“Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets,” tweeted Ekeler, who reportedly asked for a trade this spring before settling with the Chargers on a revised 2023 contract that could add $1.75 million in reachable incentives to his relatively modest salary of $6.25 million. “I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag.”

“There’s a lot of talk, so we’ve got a lot of options, things we can do,” Chubb said Sunday of the Zoom meeting. “As far as right now, we’re looking for a call to action.”

📺: Nick Chubb was as insightful and candid as he’s ever been when talking about the financial plight of NFL running backs today #Browns pic.twitter.com/dWxLjNker0 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 23, 2023

While NFL team valuations, television deals and the salary cap have increased dramatically in recent years, the financial fortunes of running backs have not. Possibly as a result of teams taking cues from advanced metrics, they have become warier of committing major long-term money to a position that tends to peak at a relatively young age. Asked Sunday about the current plight of running backs, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry pointed to a historical shift.

“As you look at our sport, it has changed from, let’s call it the ’80s and the ’90s, where at that point a lot of offenses were built on a bell-cow runner,” Berry said. “I think now, unequivocally, the central protagonist in our sport is the quarterback. As a result, quarterback and the positions that are tied to the passing game, the market has dictated that those values have shifted because of their impact on winning.”

To Chubb, though, running backs have been put in a no-win position. If they don’t show promise early, they are unlikely to land a major payday, but if they do, backs can be saddled with a major workload that then raises concerns about how long they can keep it up.

“We’re the only position that our production hurts us the most,” Chubb said. “If we go out there and run 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year they’re going to say, ‘You’re probably worn down.’ It’s tough. To go out there and do good, it hurts us at the end of the day.”

Fortunately for Chubb, he is in the midst of one of the league’s few multiyear deals that pay a running back upward of $11 million annually. However, the former Georgia star also showed Sunday he is well aware of the uncertainty that awaits him once his three-year, $36.6 million contract extension expires after the 2024 season.

“I’ve got another year [under contract], so it’s easy for me to say it’s not a big deal, but next year it could be me,” said Chubb, who has rushed for 6,341 yards in five seasons, with four Pro Bowl selections since the Browns drafted him in the second round in 2018. The cash guaranteed to him by his contract will have been paid out by 2024, so it is conceivable that Cleveland could opt to release him to save money against the salary cap.

“I’m just kind of playing both sides,” Chubb said of participating in the Zoom meeting while professing an “all-in” approach to the season. “I’m here for my team, but I’m also understanding the situation I could be in.”

After citing the NFL’s shift away from the historical centrality of running backs to offensive schemes, Berry noted that exceptions are made across rosters for “players who break the mold.”

“When we made our decision at running back,” he told reporters, “we felt like we had a superstar who embodied everything that we wanted within the organization. So we didn’t overthink it. It’s Nick Chubb, right?”

