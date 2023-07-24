MLS reinstates D.C. United’s Nigel Robertha; Taxi Fountas remains out

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Major League Soccer on Monday gave D.C. United forward Nigel Robertha permission to resume team activities but did not reinstate teammate Taxi Fountas, three days after both players were placed on administrative leave following what sources described as a locker room confrontation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The league and United announced late Friday night that Robertha and Fountas had been placed on leave as MLS investigated “possible violations of league policy.” Though the league did not provide further details, four people familiar with the situation said the investigation stemmed from an altercation between the players following United’s 4-0 loss to the New England Revolution on July 15 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

According to two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the probe was ongoing, the incident occurred when Fountas grew frustrated with Robertha’s second-half performance. The two exchanged words on the field and the issue escalated in the locker room. One person said Robertha struck Fountas with a foam roller used for stretching. Fountas then berated his teammate with expletives, two people said.

Robertha, who is Black, accused Fountas, who is White, of using a racial slur, two people said. The Athletic first reported details of the confrontation.

A United spokesman said the team had no additional comment on the matter. An MLS official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robertha, a reserve forward from the Netherlands who recently returned from a long-term ankle injury, has scored one goal in seven appearances this year and six over three seasons with United. Fountas, a Greece national team regular, 2022 MLS all-star selection and United’s third-highest-paid player, has notched six goals in 17 matches this season after leading the club with 12 tallies last year.

This is not the first racial allegation to be aired against Fountas, who came to D.C. in March 2022 on a transfer from Austrian club Rapid Vienna. Fountas’s debut season was marred by a September incident in which Aimé Mabika, then a defender with Inter Miami, accused him using a racial slur in United’s 3-2 loss at Audi Field. MLS launched an investigation and said it found the allegation to be “credible” but that it could not “independently verify” it. Fountas denied the accusation but did not play in United’s final two games of the season after being granted additional time off by Coach Wayne Rooney.

Off-field issues have cast a pall over United since the MLS All-Star Game returned to Washington last week for the first time in 18 years. Hours before announcing Robertha and Fountas were on leave, United fired athletic trainer Reade Whitney for displaying a “discriminatory hand gesture” — the “okay” sign, which has increasingly been adopted by white supremacists and the far right — in a staff photo taken at an All-Star Game training session.

United returns to the field Wednesday night when it plays at Montreal in the Leagues Cup, a vastly expanded edition of a tournament featuring every team from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. D.C. will host Mexican club Pumas on Saturday night at Audi Field to conclude the tournament’s two-game group stage.

Rooney’s team, which sits in the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with 10 regular season matches remaining, doesn’t resume MLS action until Aug. 20.

Steven Goff and Bailey Johnson contributed to this report.

