Two more hazing lawsuits filed by former Northwestern athletes

Two more lawsuits that allege hazing within the Northwestern University athletic department were announced Monday. One of the lawsuits involves former Wildcats quarterback and wide receiver Lloyd Yates, who alleges that members of the football team’s coaching staff were not only aware of the hazing incidents but were sometimes hazed themselves. Another lawsuit was filed on behalf of a female former volleyball player who alleges she required medical attention after a hazing incident in early 2021, and that Coach Shane Davis retaliated against her after she reported the incident to school officials.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Chicago law firm Levin & Perconti are representing Yates, while the Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard firm is representing the volleyball player. Three other lawsuits against Northwestern were filed last week by individual football players represented by the Salvi firm.

Yates, the first former Northwestern football player to be named in his lawsuit, describes a practice called “running” in which players forcibly held down a nonconsenting individual and “[rubbed] their genital areas against the [person’s] genitals, face, and buttocks while rocking back and forth.” Yates said a strength and conditioning coach — unidentified in the lawsuit — was subjected to “running” in front of the entire team and coaching staff during a training session in the fall of 2015 or spring of 2016. Yates said he himself was subjected to “running” by 12 to 15 teammates during an off-campus preseason camp in August 2015.

Yates’s lawsuit, which names only Northwestern University as a defendant, accuses longtime assistant coach Matt McPherson “of witnessing acts of hazing and not stopping them or reporting them.” It also includes an account from an unnamed player who claims he was a minor when sexually abused and suffered “an injury as a result of the violent hazing.”

The lawsuit also says Northwestern players were forced to take part in “naked rope swings, naked pull ups, naked center and quarterback exchange, naked one on one drills, and naked pass rush drill”; that Black players were subject to racist remarks from the coaching staff; that underage players were forced to drink alcohol; and that injured players were “treated as worthless to the team until they could get healthy.”

Crump and his partners have said they also represent at least 15 former Northwestern athletes who were subjected to hazing or other harassment and that they have had talks with more than 50 more.

The unnamed former volleyball player, identified in the lawsuit as “Jane Doe 1,” was a member of the team from 2019 through this past academic year. She alleges that Davis “enabled a culture of racism, bullying, harassment, hazing, and retaliation” and that she was punished for breaking the team’s covid policies after she contracted the illness in February 2021, causing the program to shut down (the lawsuit says the player followed team guidelines). According to the lawsuit, Davis and assistant coach Kristen Kelsay allowed the team captains to select the player’s punishment, and that they forced the player to run “suicides” that involved diving to the floor when she reached a line on the court.

The former player said she needed medical attention after the incident, that the athletic department investigated the volleyball program for hazing in March 2021, that Davis was suspended during the investigation and that school officials classified the incident as hazing. Nonetheless, in December 2021 the school extended Davis’s contract.

The former volleyball player alleges in the lawsuit that Davis retaliated against her for reporting the hazing, keeping her off the court during games and not allowing her to travel on road trips. The former player said she met with Northwestern Athletic Director Derrick Gragg during the 2021-22 academic year and that he did nothing in response. The former player said the bullying and harassment continued until she retired because of medical issues in December 2022.

“Jane Doe 1’s case is an example of how an enabled culture and an enabled coach had become accustomed to practices of hazing and abuse for years, if not decades. We see in Jane Doe 1’s story how hazing and abuse causes physical and emotional harm. Her story is sadly not uncommon, and it permeates across sports, men and women, and across campuses,” Salvi said in a statement released Monday. “Here, we have a university where many brave young men and women are standing up for themselves, and we hope it’s a sign of things to come, where student-athletes are not abused in the pursuit of wins for the school but treated like the human beings they are.”

The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, names Davis, Gragg, school president Michael Schill, former school president Morton Shapiro, former athletic director Jim Phillips (now commissioner of the ACC) and the school’s board of trustees as defendants.

In December, Northwestern hired a law firm to investigate a hazing allegation lodged by an unidentified former football player at the end of the 2022 season and suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay after releasing an executive summary of the law firm’s findings July 7. The next day, the Daily Northwestern detailed additional allegations of hazing within the program, and the school fired Fitzgerald on July 10.

Fitzgerald has denied having knowledge of the hazing incidents and has retained a lawyer. Phillips was Northwestern’s athletic director from 2008 to 2021 — overlapping with nearly the entirety of Fitzgerald’s 16-year tenure as the Wildcats’ football coach — before departing to become commissioner of the ACC. He said in a statement Thursday that he never “condoned or tolerated inappropriate conduct” while at Northwestern.

Three days after Northwestern fired Fitzgerald, the school also fired baseball coach Jim Foster for “engaging in bullying and abusive behavior,” according to a Northwestern human-resources document obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

