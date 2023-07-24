Germany, long a World Cup power, looks the part in a win over Morocco

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MELBOURNE, Australia — Where difficulty has visited prominent hopefuls such as France, England and Australia early in this World Cup, it did not even shout a distant hello toward Germany on Monday night. The team ranked No. 2 in the world behind the United States looked as should the team ranked in the world No. 2 behind the United States.

Die Nationalelf’s 6-0 win at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium doubled as a historic World Cup debut for Morocco, whose very presence here counts for something immeasurable. Yet the soccer itself did look like a bit of a throwback to the days of greater gaps between the established and the budding, rather than the narrowing world order of the moment, beginning in the 11th minute when one helpless Morocco pass found its way to German precision.

The 20-year-old Jule Brand took hold of that pass in the Morocco end and knew exactly what to do, initiating some teamwork with Kathrin Hendrich and the forever star Alexandra Popp, which made sense as all three play for VfL Wolfsburg. Brand quickly and beautifully got rid of the thing down the right, where Hendrich took a turn with it beside the box before crossing to Popp.

Popp’s header from the center eased into a gaping net, becoming her 63rd goal in 129 appearances for the national side. The German celebration looked formulaic rather than frantic, which made sense for the evening and for a two-time World Cup champion that intends to improve upon its quarterfinal showing from 2019.

Things continued from there with Morocco commendable but not quite aristocratic, until the 39th minute when Popp navigated her way between defenders to get to a corner that seemed to pop onto her shoulder before caroming in. It looked clear from there that Germany wouldn’t have trouble, even if a Morocco breakaway to Fatima Tagnaout two minutes later thrilled the crowd before goalkeeper Merle Frohms thwarted it and, anyway, the referee’s flag scrubbed it.

Right out of halftime, the Moroccan goal resumed its night as a place of tension, the result of another unaffordable pass, this one nearer midfield. That one found its way to Germany’s Klara Buhl, who headed up the left with it before belting it across the goal to Brand, who nudged it to Lina Magull, whose quick shot hit the right post. Somehow a certain justice turned up, though, because after Morocco couldn’t clear it, it rolled to Buhl, who came in from the left and skimmed it back along the grass into the goal.

A fourth goal, in the 54th minute, happened just after Morocco hit the back of the net but saw the offside flag again, and happened through the stress resulting from German pressure. The Atlas Lionesses couldn’t quite clear a German corner, and Svenja Huth got it at the top right corner of the box, sending it across the box to where Morocco’s Hanane Ait El Haj had to worry about Magull enough that the ball glanced off her and into the net for an own goal.

The Moroccan defense had sprung holes by then, evidenced again in the 79th minute when Sara Dabritz’s corner caromed around a thicket of players in front, including the goalkeeper, which left Zineb Redouani alone back at the line, the ball glancing off her and barely over the line for a harsh own goal. And then again in the 90th minute on substitute Lea Schuller’s knock-in of a saved but non-cleared shot on a hard but meaningful night.

