Nationals’ streak ends at three as Patrick Corbin struggles vs. Rockies

Patrick Corbin stood between the pitcher’s mound and home plate, his shoulders slouched as Nolan Jones rounded the bases and Jones’s Colorado Rockies teammates cheered from the visitors’ dugout. One out from escaping the sixth inning with a manageable two-run deficit Monday night, Corbin left a slider out over the plate and Jones blasted it to center, one of 16 Rockies hits in a 10-6 win at Nationals Park that snapped Washington’s three-game winning streak.

“It was down middle, trying to get it a little more away,” Corbin said. “Maybe a little too much middle of the plate there. . . . I thought I made some good pitches, got some weak contact and . . . they seemed to get that big hit when they needed to to put up a couple runs.”

Corbin’s teammates nearly helped him get out of the sixth. Lane Thomas recorded the second out with a missile of a throw from right field to get Ezequiel Tovar at home to keep the score 2-0. One pitch later, Jones made it 4-0. By the time Corbin was lifted with one out in the seventh, it was 5-0 and the left-hander’s ERA sat at 5.01.

“It’s tough to see the offense come alive late,” Corbin said. “Those are some games maybe you can sneak away with a win if you just throw up some more zeros.”

With the Aug. 1 trade deadline looming, many expect the Nationals to be selling — even if the sell-off will lack the big names of the past two seasons. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario, their most obvious trade candidate, hit a three-run homer in the eighth to trim the deficit to 8-4. The homer was No. 16 for the 29-year-old on a one-year deal. He is hitting .257 and has 50 RBI.

Another name to consider: Thomas, though General Manager Mike Rizzo said last week he views Thomas as an all-star-caliber player and would want a quality return. (Thomas was hit by a pitch on the left knee in the eighth inning and was taken out as a precaution.) Kyle Finnegan is also an option as a hard-throwing reliever with two more years of team control.

Corbin could be a possibility, but he is owed $35 million next season, a major obstacle to any deal. He has pitched better of late — Monday’s start notwithstanding — and any trade partner probably would ask the Nationals to pay down some of his remaining salary.

Corbin cruised through the first three innings, facing the minimum and allowing just one hit.

The first two Rockies reached to open the fourth. After Corbin got Elías Díaz to fly out to center field, Randal Grichuk singled to score two. Jurickson Profar was going to score regardless, but when Alex Call bobbled the ball in center, Tovar scored as well. Call threw out Grichuk at home to save a run one batter later.

Entering the season, the Nationals hoped the defense behind Corbin would improve. He had a 6.31 ERA last year, but his Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) — which only accounts for plays within a pitcher’s control — was 4.83, meaning his defense didn’t do him any favors.

The Nationals’ offense was slow to get going Monday. CJ Abrams led off the first inning with a double; that was the only hit the team would manage until Corey Dickerson singled to put two runners on in the fifth. Luis García grounded into an inning-ending double play to end the rally.

Keibert Ruiz got the Nationals on the board with an RBI single in the seventh before Candelario’s three-run shot in the eighth. Call added a two-out, two-run double in the ninth.

“We made some mistakes, couple of mistakes uncharacteristic of ourselves,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We’ll have to bounce back tomorrow. The good thing was we started swinging the bats there at the end. . . . The bats came alive; we just didn’t have enough. We gave up a bunch of runs, so we got to forget this one and come back tomorrow.”

Injury updates

Outfielder Victor Robles walked into the clubhouse before the game with a smile on his face and greeted teammates. Robles said he was feeling “much better” after back spasms sent him back to the injured list June 21. Martinez said Robles will continue to rehab in Washington, including when the team travels, before going on a rehab assignment.

Tanner Rainey (Tommy John surgery) threw another bullpen session Monday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Fellow relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Thaddeus Ward — both sidelined with right shoulder inflammation — will throw bullpen sessions Tuesday; Ward threw long toss Monday. Paolo Espino (right flexor strain of his finger) got a shot in his hand over the weekend.

Zimmerman visits

Ryan Zimmerman was in the clubhouse catching up with players and on the field during batting practice. He also spent some time in the MASN booth during the game.

