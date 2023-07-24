After on-air collapse, ESPN’s Shaka Hislop thanks medical staffers

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A day after collapsing during a live broadcast, ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop said he was looking into guidance from doctors and “looking forward” to resuming aspects of his life that brought him joy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hislop, 54, had fallen to the turf Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles while discussing on ESPN a soccer match that was about to begin there between Real Madrid and AC Milan. While listening to a comment from network host Dan Thomas, who was on the field and on camera with the analyst at the time, Hislop stumbled backward for a moment, then fell forward. Thomas reacted with alarm and called for help.

Shortly thereafter, Thomas tweeted that Hislop was “conscious” and receiving medical care. At halftime, Thomas told ESPN’s audience there was “good news” regarding Hislop, who was described as “a little embarrassed about it all.”

Hislop began his comments Monday by saying: “Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been. Every so often, life gives you a moment to pause, and this was mine.”

“My response now,” he added, “has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctor has to say.”

Shaka Hislop gives an update on his condition 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qoLxYZJfjj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

Hislop did not share a possible initial diagnosis he may have received regarding the cause of his collapse.

In addition to thanking Thomas and other ESPN employees, he expressed his gratitude to “the medical staff at the Rose Bowl and all those who responded in the way they did and afforded me the care that I got.”

Hislop began providing commentary for ESPN shortly after finishing his playing days in 2007, following a brief stint with FC Dallas of MLS. As a 6-foot-4 goalkeeper, his club career featured several years in England’s Premier League with Newcastle and West Ham. He also played in England for Reading and Portsmouth.

Born in England but also eligible to play for Trinidad and Tobago, Hislop took advantage of his dual status on the international stage. Ultimately deciding to represent Trinidad and Tobago, he played for that side in 2006 when it made its first appearance in the World Cup.

From 1987 to 1991, Hislop starred for Howard University in Washington. As a freshman, he led the program to the doorstep of an NCAA title before it lost in the tournament final, 1-0, to host Indiana.

On Monday, Hislop said his experience over the previous 24 hours showed him that “even when we argue and disagree, I have the fullest support of each and every one of you.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back, doing what I enjoy doing most,” he continued. “See you in a bit.”

