Bronny James in stable condition after cardiac arrest during USC practice

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, reportedly is hospitalized in stable condition after suffering what a family spokesperson said was a “cardiac arrest” Monday morning during basketball practice at USC, where he will be a freshman this fall.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the unnamed spokesperson for LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, told TMZ. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.