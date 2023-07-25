Bronny James in stable condition after cardiac arrest during USC practice

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, reportedly is hospitalized in stable condition after suffering what a family spokesperson said was a “cardiac arrest” Monday morning during basketball practice at USC, where he will be a freshman this fall.
“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
TMZ reported that a 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. Monday from the school’s Galen Center, where the team plays and practices, and Bronny James was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Known as Bronny, LeBron James Jr. is the eldest of the couple’s three children and was a four-star recruit who chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.