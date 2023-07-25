The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Bronny James in stable condition after cardiac arrest during USC practice

July 25, 2023 at 11:08 a.m. EDT
Bronny James (left) and his younger brother Bryce joined their father onstage at the ESPY awards on July 12. (Mark Terrill/Invision/Associated Press)
Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, reportedly is hospitalized in stable condition after suffering what a family spokesperson said was a “cardiac arrest” Monday morning during basketball practice at USC, where he will be a freshman this fall.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the unnamed spokesperson for LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, told TMZ. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

TMZ reported that a 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. Monday from the school’s Galen Center, where the team plays and practices, and Bronny James was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Known as Bronny, LeBron James Jr. is the eldest of the couple’s three children and was a four-star recruit who chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

