D.C. United, dealing with MLS probe and roster issues, turns to Leagues Cup

Only a week and half has passed since D.C. United last took the field, but no shortage of storylines have unfolded at the organization since the New England Revolution dealt it that 4-0 humbling. Two influential starters exited the fold: Lewis O’Brien, whose loan from English Premier League club Nottingham Forest expired, and Victor Palsson, who is finalizing a move to Belgian side KAS Eupen. The MLS All-Star Game returned to the nation’s capital for the first time in 19 years, with United Coach Wayne Rooney overseeing the MLS squad that fell to Arsenal. The club then fired its athletic trainer for using a discriminatory hand gesture in a staff photo taken at an All-Star Game practice.

But the biggest distraction emerged Friday night, when MLS announced that United forwards Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha had been placed on administrative leave following what people familiar with the situation described as a locker room confrontation. MLS reinstated Robertha on Monday, ahead of United’s Leagues Cup opener at CF Montreal on Wednesday night, but Fountas remains under investigation.

“After a situation like that, it’s a difficult moment,” United midfielder Russell Canouse said Tuesday. “But we’re looking to come together and put a performance out there that shows we’re a team.”

Although MLS did not provide details, four people familiar with the situation said the probe stemmed from an altercation during the loss to the Revolution on July 15 in Foxborough, Mass. Two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, said frustration on the field spilled into the locker room, at which point Robertha, who is Black, accused Fountas, who is White, of using a racial slur.

The Athletic, which first reported the details of the incident, reported Tuesday that Robertha accused Fountas of using the slur in the 67th minute of the match, during which the players can be seen sharing heated words on the broadcast. A United spokesman said neither player will be available to speak to the media until the investigation is complete.

That loss dropped United to 8-10-6 and into the ninth and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference as the regular season goes on a month-long hiatus for the Leagues Cup, a midseason tournament featuring clubs from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

“We rally the senior players and ask them to lead from the front,” said assistant coach Pete Shuttleworth, who spoke to reporters Tuesday after a club spokesman said Rooney was unavailable because of an illness. “Although the last result in New England wasn’t what we wanted it to be, I think we’re fairly satisfied with where we are going into this Leagues Cup.”

It’s not the first time Fountas has been accused of racially abusing another player, after then-Inter Miami defender Aimé Mabika claimed the Greek forward used a racial slur during a September matchup at Audi Field. MLS launched an investigation and said it found the allegation to be “credible” but could not “independently verify” it. Fountas denied the accusation.

Asked about Fountas’s path forward with United, Shuttleworth said: “Whatever the MLS investigation decides, we’ll have to support that. So it’s in their hands, and that’s all I’m prepared to say right now.”

For now, Fountas — United’s second-leading scorer with six goals this season — will be unavailable for the Leagues Cup. Although this is the third edition of the tournament, it’s the first to be played in its revamped, World Cup-style format with all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX.

United’s group features Montreal and Mexican club Pumas, which will visit Audi Field on Saturday night. The two-game group stage will not have draws, with every deadlock going to penalty kicks and teams earning three points for a regulation win, two for a shootout win and one for a shootout loss. The top two teams from each three-team group will advance to the 32-club knockout round, during which MLS play will remain on hiatus until after the Aug. 19 title game.

“It’s nice that there’s a break,” midfielder Chris Durkin said. “It helps with the scheduling, and it shows the complete focus from MLS just on this tournament alone.”

The top three finishers will earn spots in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner securing a bye to the round of 16. As United teeters on the edge of the MLS playoff picture with 10 matches remaining, the Leagues Cup offers an opportunity for the team to reset.

“The main thing for the players right now is to bounce back from the defeat in New England, and I think that’s a big focus going into this week,” Shuttleworth said. “Football clubs face challenges all the way through — and some more challenging than others.”

Notes: Wing back Pedro Santos (thigh) and forward Ted Ku-DiPietro (ankle) won’t be available in Montreal but could see minutes against Pumas, Shuttleworth said. Wing back Andy Najar, who has dealt with hamstring issues throughout the season, is expected to miss several weeks after pulling up early in the second half against New England. …

D.C. recalled midfielder Jackson Hopkins from his loan with second-tier affiliate Loudoun United.

Steven Goff contributed to this report.

