Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to extension with NFL’s highest annual salary

The Los Angeles Chargers have their young star quarterback locked up for years to come — and the NFL has a record for highest annual salary. Justin Herbert and the Chargers agreed Tuesday to a five-year extension worth $262.5 million, a person familiar with the terms confirmed. The extension’s annual value of $52.5 million raises a leaguewide bar that had been set in April by fellow quarterback Lamar Jackson, who agreed with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year, $260 million deal with an average value of $52 million. Jackson’s contract meant that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts held the highest-annual-salary crown for just 10 days; earlier in April, he had come to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension with Philadelphia.

It’s possible Herbert enjoys his status for an even shorter period, given that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was selected No. 1 in the 2020 draft that saw Herbert go sixth overall, is also extension-eligible and has led Cincinnati to greater team success in his three years.

For now, Herbert can go into Chargers training camp, which began Tuesday and has its first practice Wednesday, with one less weighty matter on his mind. In June, he had declined to rule out the possibility of some kind of job action, such as sitting out training camp practices, if he and the Chargers did not strike a deal by Wednesday, but the team never evinced any public concern about such a scenario coming to pass.

“I’m hopeful, confident,” Chargers Coach Brandon Staley had said in June of a Herbert extension, “but it’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

The extension is set to begin paying the 25-year-old quarterback handsomely in 2025 and run through the 2029 season. This season, the final one under Herbert’s four-year rookie contract, will see him make approximately $4.2 million, and in April the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option, which will pay him $29.5 million in 2024.

Drafted out of Oregon, Herbert made an immediate splash in 2020. He threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2020, with just 10 interceptions, and won Associated Press offensive rookie of the year honors. In 2021, Herbert racked up franchise records with 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, which also made him the first NFL player to throw at least 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons.

QB1 of 1. pic.twitter.com/FHThjfQ05n — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 25, 2023

Amid injuries to himself and several key teammates last season, Herbert took a step back statistically, but he was still able to help the Chargers reach the playoffs for the first time in four years and only the third time since 2010. He has the most passing yards (14,089) and completions (1,316) through three seasons of any player in NFL history, and his 94 touchdowns over that span are second only to Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino (per ESPN).

Earlier in the offseason, the Chargers bolstered Herbert’s weaponry by using a first-round draft pick on TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The team also reworked a one-year contract with star running back Austin Ekeler, and Staley replaced offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi with former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is expected to install a scheme with more downfield passing.

The NFL mark for the largest total contract is still held by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year pact worth $450 million in 2020. That deal’s average annual value of $45 million, however, has now been surpassed seven times, including by contracts handed to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson. If Wilson is still with the Denver Broncos in two years, Mahomes will only be the third-highest-paid quarterback in his own division when Herbert’s extension kicks in.

The size of Herbert’s annual salary starting in 2025 will affect the Chargers’ ability at that point to hand out major paydays to other players, but General Manager Tom Telesco said in April that would be “a good problem to have.”

“The numbers are gonna be big. He’s earned it,” Telesco said then of a looming extension for Herbert. “We think we can win a Super Bowl with him.”

Mark Maske contributed to this report.

