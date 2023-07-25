Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps for most individual golds at swimming’s Worlds

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By the last few lengths of the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle Tuesday at the World Aquatic Championships, Katie Ledecky was swimming against only the clock and the ghost of her younger self. In the pool in Fukuoka, Japan, her massive lead over seven world-class opponents had grown so wide, she had crisscrossed the field, a wrong-way driver in the middle of an eight-lane highway.

But shortly after touching in 15 minutes 26.27 seconds, as she hung on the wall and waited for the others to finish, Ledecky threw her right fist into the water. Her victory Tuesday added to her gold medal haul and brought with it a piece of history, but for Ledecky, her time represented the thing that matters most, the thing that keeps her in the pool at age 26: progress.

The win, by more than 17 seconds over silver medalist Simona Quadarella of Italy (15:43.31), brought the 15th individual gold medal of Ledecky’s career at Worlds, tying Michael Phelps for the most in history. And it was her 20th gold overall (including relays), which trails only Phelps (26). She will have one more chance to break the tie with Phelps for individual golds on Saturday in the 800 freestyle, in which she will be the overwhelming favorite, plus an additional chance for gold in Thursday’s 4 x 200 free relay.

But what had Ledecky punching the water Tuesday was the time on the scoreboard. Though Ledecky already owned the 15 fastest times in history in the 1,500 free, she hadn’t been this fast in more have five years, since setting the world record in 2018 at 15:20.48. Two years ago, in winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, she was more than 11 seconds slower than her time Tuesday.

It was the latest bit of evidence that her move from Stanford to coach Anthony Nesty’s pro group at the University of Florida shortly after Tokyo was the best thing she could have done.

“I’m just really enjoying swimming right now,” Ledecky said in Japan. “Especially the distance events. I feel like I’m getting better each time I swim. That’s what you want to see — you want to see improvement. And that’s been my biggest goal over the last couple of years.”

Ledecky’s gold was one of two on the day with Team USA, with veteran Ryan Murphy winning the men’s 100-meter backstroke in 52.22 seconds.

More than a decade into her international career, Ledecky no longer swims the individual 200 free, an event in which she won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and she is no longer the best in the world in the 400, having taken silver behind Australia’s Ariarne Titmus at that distance earlier in this meet.

But in the 800 and 1,500, she remains untouchable, having gone more than a decade without being beaten in either race. She has now won the 1,500 five times at Worlds, the only absence on her record coming in 2019 in South Korea, when an illness forced her to withdraw. She has also won the 800 at five straight Worlds, and on Saturday will be shooting for an unprecedented sixth: no swimmer, male or female, has won a single event that many times at Worlds.

On Tuesday, she was under her world record pace 200 meters into the race, held a lead of more than three seconds at the 500 mark and was more than 8 ½ seconds ahead at the 1,000. By the time she turned for the final 50, she was a full length of the pool ahead of the last couple of swimmers in the field.

But on that final 50, Ledecky came home in 29.17 seconds, a blistering finish that was even faster than the 29.22 she posted during her world-record swim five years ago. Even with no real chance of being caught, her time over the final 800 meters of the 1,500 – 8:14.26 – was almost as fast as her winning 800 time in Tokyo (8:12.57).

As next summer’s Paris 2024 Summer Games come into view, and at an age when such a thing is virtually unprecedented for a distance swimmer, Ledecky is on the rise again — and with a finishing kick that should scare the rest of the world, if not the record book.

