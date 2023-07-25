As the trade deadline approaches, keep a close eye on the Angels

Los Angeles Angels

(7.5 games back in AL West, 4.5 games out of final wild-card spot)

Here is the big one, the team that could change it all. As of Tuesday morning, the Angels — desperate to end their agonizing playoff drought and prove to Ohtani that he should re-sign there for long-term success — were 4.5 games out of a playoff spot. Their owner, Arte Moreno, has suggested many times that if the Angels are in contention, they will not move Ohtani at the deadline, even when faced with the prospect of getting nothing but a draft pick for their trouble if he signs elsewhere this offseason.

Two games over .500 and 4.5 games back certainly seems like contending, and Mike Trout is due back from a hand injury in August. But in terms of decision-making, the Angels might be helped by a quirk of the schedule: The first-place Rangers play the Astros, a team the Angels are trailing in the wild-card race, this week. The Blue Jays, who are clinging to the third wild-card spot, play the Dodgers. The Angels, meanwhile, play the Tigers before heading to Toronto with a chance to gain three games on the Blue Jays with one good weekend.