As the trade deadline approaches, keep a close eye on the Angels

Over the next week, we will look at each team’s trade deadline situation, division by division. We begin in the American League West, which is where most eyes in the industry have been locked for months, waiting to see whether the Los Angeles Angels will keep free-agent-to-be Shohei Ohtani. Should they decide to sell, a complicated and frenetic rush could ensue. Should they hold, they probably would need help, too.
Texas Rangers
(AL West leader)
After two-plus years of spending on premium free agents while a few promising young players made their way through the minors, the Rangers are finally looking like the juggernaut they hoped to be. They have the most prolific offense in the American League, and it seems the thumb sprain that recently sent shortstop Corey Seager to the injured list will not keep him there for the long term. That being said, if Ohtani hits the market, the free-spending Rangers seem likely to involve themselves in that pursuit, ahead of a probable free agent chase this offseason.
Either way, pitching seems to be their priority, and the Rangers jumped the bullpen market by dealing for then-Kansas City reliever Aroldis Chapman in late June. Veteran starters Marcus Stroman, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito could fit the Rangers, who lost ace Jacob deGrom to an elbow injury but still have the fifth-best rotation in baseball in terms of ERA.
Houston Astros
(2.0 games back in AL West, currently in second wild-card spot)
Cracks are starting to show in that impenetrable Astros foundation, and their streak of six straight AL Championship Series appearances is in jeopardy. The spectacular rotation that won them last year’s World Series has been decimated by injuries and the departure of Justin Verlander. They need starters, making Stroman, Lynn, Giolito and Jordan Montgomery potential targets. They also could use some bullpen depth, particularly with Rafael Montero and Ryne Stanek having down years.
Los Angeles Angels
(7.5 games back in AL West, 4.5 games out of final wild-card spot)
Here is the big one, the team that could change it all. As of Tuesday morning, the Angels — desperate to end their agonizing playoff drought and prove to Ohtani that he should re-sign there for long-term success — were 4.5 games out of a playoff spot. Their owner, Arte Moreno, has suggested many times that if the Angels are in contention, they will not move Ohtani at the deadline, even when faced with the prospect of getting nothing but a draft pick for their trouble if he signs elsewhere this offseason.
Two games over .500 and 4.5 games back certainly seems like contending, and Mike Trout is due back from a hand injury in August. But in terms of decision-making, the Angels might be helped by a quirk of the schedule: The first-place Rangers play the Astros, a team the Angels are trailing in the wild-card race, this week. The Blue Jays, who are clinging to the third wild-card spot, play the Dodgers. The Angels, meanwhile, play the Tigers before heading to Toronto with a chance to gain three games on the Blue Jays with one good weekend.
All of that is to say the Angels should have a clear sense of just how “in contention” they are by Sunday, which means Ohtani is probably staying put until then. And if Ohtani is staying put, perhaps the Angels decide to buy.
Seattle Mariners
(8.5 games back in AL West, 5.5 games out of final wild-card spot)
If the Angels are in contention, the Mariners probably are in contention, too. But one could see a world in which they take very different paths at the deadline. Seattle entered the season with high hopes, but its offense hasn’t come together.
The Mariners’ rotation has been solid, as expected. Their bullpen has one of the highest strikeout rates in the game. But they probably would need to add a bat or two to spark a run to October, and the question is whether they want to give up talent now for a long shot or reconfigure their roster for 2024.
If they decide to trade players, outfielder Teoscar Hernández probably would be the prize of their sale. Hernández, a 2021 all-star having a down year offensively, is a free agent after this season. Reliever Paul Sewald is a free agent after next season, and Seattle has a knack for developing bullpen arms. Another reliever, Matt Brash, could yield a sizable return if Seattle decides it can part with him, too.
Oakland Athletics
(31.5 games back in the AL West, 28.5 games out of final wild-card spot)
The Athletics will be sellers at the deadline to the extent that they have anything left to sell. After stripping their roster for parts over the past few seasons, the most recent wave of Oakland-grown talent has long since gone elsewhere. But the A’s may still have a few deals to make.
Relievers Paul Blackburn and Trevor May might make sense to a contender. Outfielders Ramón Laureano and Seth Brown, who become arbitration-eligible this offseason and therefore are on the verge of earning too much for Oakland to tolerate, might also find suitors. So could infielder Tony Kemp.