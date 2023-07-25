Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week, NFL teams are beginning training camps, a time when rookies and veterans vie for roster spots as coaches experiment with new schemes and players. All of this happens under the watchful eye of oddsmakers and bettors, who have been poring over the initial point spreads for the 2023 schedule since they became available in May.

Those opening lines are indispensable — even if they are sure to change, often dramatically — because they reflect the collective wisdom and expectations surrounding each team’s chances of success. They take into account a variety of factors, such as team performance in previous seasons, offseason acquisitions, coaching changes, player injuries, potential rookie impact and strength of schedule. They also provide a trove of data that can be used to craft preseason power ratings.

To do that, we can reverse-engineer the preseason lines — which are constantly changing as new bets come in — to figure out how many points each team is worth in the spread, according to the sportsbooks that have released odds on each game. In addition, we will be able to identify the presumed value of home-field advantage — which may be lower than you expect — and the estimated win totals for each team. Enterprising minds can use this information to estimate the likelihood each team wins its division, its conference or the Super Bowl, which can be compared with the posted odds in search of informed future value.

(The mathematical calculations needed to reverse-engineer point spreads into power ratings involves using a solver tool to go through each game and minimize the error between the known point spread for each game and what we might estimate it to be based on the teams involved. I recommend Statistical Sports Models in Excel by Andrew Mack and a video on the subject by Unabated’s Jack Andrews if you want to learn more. I also tweeted a simple way to start building your own model.)

Before we get into the teams that oddsmakers and bettors have pushed to the top of the list, let’s look at the value of home-field advantage. Conventional wisdom has assigned three points to the home team, but that line of thinking has been outdated for some time. Since 2002, when the NFL expanded to 32 teams, the actual home-field advantage hasn’t topped three points per game (according to point spreads), and it has been on the decline for the past decade. This season, it is expected to be about 1½ points per game, according to the early lines.

Back to the teams. No surprise, but the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs are projected as the top squad, expected to be five points better than an average club. They are followed by the Buffalo Bills (+4), Philadelphia Eagles (+3½), Cincinnati Bengals (+3½) and Dallas Cowboys (+3). The worst teams, at least according to the point spreads, are projected to be the Tennessee Titans (-3), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4), Indianapolis Colts (-4), Houston Texans (-4½) and Arizona Cardinals (-5). The rest of the league slots in between, with the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants considered average, each projected to be no better or worse than any other team.

Now that we know the power ratings for each team, we can infer how many wins each team is expected to amass, based on point spread data from 2002 to 2022. For example, a team favored by five points, on average, posts a winning percentage of .706. That means we can forecast the Chiefs to win 12 games. The Bills, four points per game better than an average team, are expected to win 11½ games. The Cardinals, five points per game worse than an average team, are projected for five wins.

If you’re thinking, “Wait, I can compare this to the win totals offered by the sportsbooks!” — you are correct. At the time of this writing, the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are worthy of further inspection: Each has an expected win total that is 1½ wins different from the totals offered by the books. (The Falcons and Saints look to be overvalued, while the Seahawks appear undervalued.)

The individual game spreads, used in a Monte Carlo simulation, can also give us insight into how often a team should win enough games to claim a division title and beyond. That in turn can show us which divisions are up for grabs (the NFC South) and which have the strongest projected champions (the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West). These probabilities, when compared with the odds offered, can create value for your bankroll.

The Falcons, for example, have a 35 percent chance to win the NFC South — despite possibly being overvalued compared to their win total. But you can find odds of +240 for them to win the division at Caesars, implying a 6 percent edge for bettors. The Las Vegas Raiders also provide value. Their chances of winning the AFC West are more remote (9 percent), but the odds offered, +1500 at FanDuel, create a decent risk-reward proposition. Some of the opportunities we highlighted last month are still valid, such as betting the Baltimore Ravens’ win total to go under 9½ or the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East at +300.

As the season progresses, these initial perceptions will evolve based on team performance and other factors. Still, for bettors, this very early period presents an excellent opportunity to make well-informed wagers before the first regular season snap.

