Saquon Barkley, Giants reportedly agree to terms on a one-year contract

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants reportedly have reached agreement on a one-year deal that takes him out of the mix of running backs expressing unhappiness about their compensation. The deal with Barkley, according to the NFL Network and ESPN, is worth up to $11 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus. It means that Barkley should be present with Giants veterans report for training camp Tuesday.

Because the team and Barkley did not agree to a deal before the deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals, he would have had to play this season under the $10.091 million franchise tender. Although the guaranteed pay on Barkley’s deal is the same as the tender, the Giants will add $900,000 in incentives, according to Pro Football Talk, that will boost the total he can earn to $11 million, with $2 million payable now. After this season, the Giants can either apply the franchise tag again, sign him to a long-term contract or allow him to become a free agent.

He had threatened to hold out this season, saying in a July 11 interview for the “Money Matters” podcast, “My leverage is I could say, 'F--- you’ to the Giants, I could say, 'F--- you to my teammates and be like, ‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use.

“Anybody [who] knows me, knows that’s not something I want to do. Is it something that’s crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I’m at a point where I’m like, ‘Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.’ Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don’t know.”

Barkley, 26, was fourth in the NFL with a career-best 1,312 rushing yards, with 10 touchdowns and 57 receptions in 2022. The second overall draft pick out of Penn State in 2018, he has played in 60 games over five seasons and was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Barkley was in a group of top running backs who recently expressed displeasure about how their value is viewed by front offices. Barkley, according to ESPN, participated in a Zoom call with some other running backs organized, according to Pro Football Talk, by the Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler. All of them, plus the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, had tweeted over the last week about their compensation.

“Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets,” tweeted Ekeler, who reportedly asked for a trade this spring before settling with the Chargers on a revised 2023 contract that could add $1.75 million in reachable incentives to his relatively modest salary of $6.25 million. “I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag.”

“There’s a lot of talk, so we’ve got a lot of options, things we can do,” the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb said Sunday of the Zoom meeting. “As far as right now, we’re looking for a call to action.”

