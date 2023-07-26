Are the Chicago White Sox on the cusp of a trade deadline tear-down?

Chicago White Sox

(12.5 games back in AL Central, 15.0 games out of final wild-card spot)

The White Sox of the Tim Anderson era remain one of the more disappointing franchises in recent memory, a team that has spent on talent and seen young stars emerge, then struggled to turn that into consistent playoff appearances, let alone title runs. This year, which began with hopes of contention, may finally force them to tear things down, and indeed, they will almost certainly be at the center of any deadline chaos that ensues next week.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is among their more obvious trade chips. The righty is a free agent after this season and could slide into the middle of any contender’s rotation. Veteran Lance Lynn, whose 6.18 ERA is nearly double his career average, is under contract through this season with a club option for next. A contender that believes it can revive him might find him useful.

If the White Sox completely remodel, they could also trade lefty ace Dylan Cease, who is under contract through the 2025 season and would therefore command a major haul. But Cease would also be the focal point of a quick turnaround, meaning the White Sox would need to be blown away to consider such a deal.

Anderson, meanwhile, could help a contender in need of a middle infielder. The White Sox have a $14 million club option for 2024, meaning any team acquiring Anderson could keep the big-game performer at a reasonable price.

