Are the Chicago White Sox on the cusp of a trade deadline tear-down?

Here’s what you need to know about the AL Central.
Minnesota Twins
(AL Central leader)
The Twins have jettisoned plenty of highly regarded prospects in recent years, meaning a massive deadline splurge could effectively empty their vault for the foreseeable future. But smaller upgrades to a roster that remains in first place despite less production than expected from stars Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa could be enough to carry them through the AL Central. No other teams in the division is over .500.
One thing that could help them get there is someone, anyone, who can hit left-handed pitching. The Twins have the worst OPS against lefties in the majors, .662. Washington outfielder Lane Thomas owns a 1.061 OPS against lefties this year, but the Nationals may not be willing to part with him because he remains under team control long-term. Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has also fared well against lefties, though he seems likely to be pursued by many deadline suitors.
Like most contenders at this point, the Twins could probably use another back-end reliever, too. But the success of their deadline might be as dependent on what the Cleveland Guardians do (or do not do) as it is by what the Twins add.
Cleveland Guardians
(3.0 games back in AL Central, 5.5 games out of final wild-card spot)
The Guardians have a decision to make: Do they buy to bolster a roster that does not look built for a title yet, sell from a roster that still has some appealing parts, or stand pat and see what happens?
They were aided in that decision-making by a fatefully timed elbow injury to ace Shane Bieber, who could have headlined the starting pitching market had the Guardians decided they were willing to part with him with a full season before he hits free agency.
Guardians president Chris Antonetti told Sirius XM radio last week that his team will likely look to acquire a proven bat that can play the outfield and bolster rotation depth, meaning perhaps a player of Thomas’s ilk would appeal to them, too.
Detroit Tigers
(7.0 games back in AL Central, 9.5 games out of final wild-card spot)
In the midst of another year lost to rebuilding, the Tigers should be able to turn a few valuable assets into pieces for the future. They have two starting pitchers that will likely find plenty of suitors this week: Eduardo Rodriguez and all-star Michael Lorenzen. Relievers José Cisneros and Chasen Shreve are also free agents after this season, meaning they would be easy to part with, too.
The Tigers could also trade starter Spencer Turnbull, who has dealt with injury this year and is under contract only through next season. Many of their other promising starters and relievers are under control through next season, so while teams may try to entice the Tigers to part with them now, they would likely need substantial incentive to diminish future depth for an uncertain return.
Chicago White Sox
(12.5 games back in AL Central, 15.0 games out of final wild-card spot)
The White Sox of the Tim Anderson era remain one of the more disappointing franchises in recent memory, a team that has spent on talent and seen young stars emerge, then struggled to turn that into consistent playoff appearances, let alone title runs. This year, which began with hopes of contention, may finally force them to tear things down, and indeed, they will almost certainly be at the center of any deadline chaos that ensues next week.
Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is among their more obvious trade chips. The righty is a free agent after this season and could slide into the middle of any contender’s rotation. Veteran Lance Lynn, whose 6.18 ERA is nearly double his career average, is under contract through this season with a club option for next. A contender that believes it can revive him might find him useful.
If the White Sox completely remodel, they could also trade lefty ace Dylan Cease, who is under contract through the 2025 season and would therefore command a major haul. But Cease would also be the focal point of a quick turnaround, meaning the White Sox would need to be blown away to consider such a deal.
Anderson, meanwhile, could help a contender in need of a middle infielder. The White Sox have a $14 million club option for 2024, meaning any team acquiring Anderson could keep the big-game performer at a reasonable price.
Chicago’s bullpen will also draw eyes from contenders. Reynaldo Lopez is a free agent after this season. So is Keynan Middleton. Closer Liam Hendriks’s deal includes a club option that means the acquiring club would owe him $15 million in 2024, but that price would not necessarily feel like a major overpay to teams hunting for back-end help.
Kansas City Royals
(25 games back in AL Central, 27.5 games out of final wild-card spot)
The Royals’ deadline status has been clear. They made one of the first major moves of this trade season when they sent Aroldis Chapman to Texas in early July. But they likely are not done dealing present assets for future lottery tickets, and the bullpen will likely see more departures.
Scott Barlow remains one of the more established late-inning options available, but his ERA and other rate statistics are much higher than his career norms, and the 30-year-old’s fastball is down more than two miles per hour from where it was in 2021. Starting pitcher Brad Keller, who is injured but is expected to return this season, could also gain interest as a 27-year-old who will be a free agent after this season.
The big name to watch is Salvador Perez, the franchise catcher who seems unlikely to move because of his importance in Kansas City. The veteran is under contract for just more than $20 million annually through 2025 with an affordable club option in 2026. No team would likely value him more than the Royals, meaning it could be difficult for anyone to match a potential asking price. But catchers are hard to come by, and at age 33 Perez has plenty left.