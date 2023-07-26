World Cup live updates Canada vs. Ireland score, lineups and more

The women’s World Cup continues Wednesday with a pivotal Group B match between Canada and Ireland that kicks off at 8 a.m. Eastern time. Both sides need points after Canada was held to a scoreless draw against Nigeria last week and Ireland dropped its opener against Australia. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.
Here’s what to know
- Canada’s starting lineup does not include 40-year-old captain Christine Sinclair, the all-time leader in international goals, whose missed penalty in the match against Nigeria prevented her from scoring in a sixth World Cup.
- Ireland had never qualified for a major tournament before this year, but it gave the host Australians all they could handle in a 1-0 loss Thursday.
- The United States is back in action Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern against the Netherlands. Find scores, standings and the full schedule here.
