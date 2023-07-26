D.C. United earns a timely road win in first round of Leagues Cup

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United entered its first Leagues Cup at CF Montreal missing starters because of injury, key players because of transfer departures and one player because of disciplinary issues. Even Coach Wayne Rooney was absent, missing the trip north because of an illness. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So, of course, United emerged from the turmoil with a gutsy 1-0 road win. Substitute Erik Hurtado scored in the 70th minute, giving his team something to show for a strong defensive effort and persistent offensive attack.

With three points, United assured that it will be one of two teams to advance from the group stage of the in-season tournament.

“You could see tonight that there’s grit in this team,” goalkeeper Alex Bono said. “You could see tonight that there were guys who wanted to be out there and put a real shift in.”

It had been a while since United played a competitive match, let alone earned a victory. The team last played July 15, a 4-0 loss to the New England Revolution. In the 11 days since, the team lost two starters in the summer transfer market, fired its athletic trainer for using a discriminatory hand gesture and dealt with the fallout of an altercation from that July 15 match. Forwards Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha were placed on administrative leave by the MLS after an altercation in the second half of the New England match. Robertha, who is Black, accused Fountas, who is White, of using a racial slur.

Advertisement

Robertha was later reinstated and spent Wednesday’s match on the bench. Fountas’s future is unclear; the incident is still under investigation by the league.

For a jumbled United team, the Leagues Cup offers a unique midseason diversion. The tournament, which brings together club teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, gives the club a chance to focus on a singular task until MLS play resumes in mid-August.

“Without MLS games mixed in, we have nothing else to focus on but this,” Bono said. “So we have no reason to not go for this. We have no reason to not try to advance as far as we can. Someone has to win it — why can’t it be us?”

The event, founded in 2019 with four teams from MLS and four from Liga MX, was expanded this season to include all clubs from both leagues. The 47 competitors are split into groups of three for the first stage. The top two teams from each group advance to a 32-team knockout round. United is in the East 2 group with Montreal and Pumas, a Liga MX team out of Mexico City.

Advertisement

United showed off its fresh legs early at Montreal, looking like the more dangerous side in a frenetic but ultimately scoreless first half.

On the other end, Bono made his fourth start in goal. The 29-year-old free agent addition from Toronto allowed just one goal in previous three starts and turned in a strong performance Wednesday. The biggest of his four saves came in the 63rd minute as Bono spoiled a three-on-one Montreal break with a sprawling stop.

“I thought we played really well in the first half, and in the second we had to dig in a bit and defend our box really well,” assistant coach Pete Shuttleworth said. “I’m really proud of them tonight. We stuck together as a group.”

The breakthrough moment came from the perfect combination of carelessness and class. With Montreal starting to control the run of play late in the second half, midfielder Mathieu Choinière attempted to squash a fizzling United attack by sending a weak header back to his goalkeeper. Hurtado, who had come on as a substitute five minutes earlier, swooped in, picked up the ball and went past the goalkeeper for a tap-in.

“Goals like that don’t happen without guys being instinctive and putting the work in and taking their chances,” Bono said. “And then the defense played well to keep that shutout.”

With three points and some positive momentum in hand, United will face Pumas at Audi Field on Saturday night.

Gift this article Gift Article