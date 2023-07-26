Mystics, minus three starters, run out of gas in loss at Minnesota

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Diamond Miller gave Washington Mystics fans who also follow the Maryland Terrapins a flashback Wednesday night. Just moments into the game, the Minnesota Lynx rookie broke out a step-through scoop layup that she deployed countless times during her time in College Park, including an Elite Eight run in March.

Miller set the tone early in a 97-92 Lynx victory at Target Center, then put the game away late when she got behind the Mystics’ defense and made a reverse layup with 47.5 seconds remaining to push Minnesota’s lead to seven.

In a game dominated by offense — and one that included 21 lead changes — the Mystics (12-11) simply couldn’t keep up, especially without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip), All three starters, along with Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis), did not travel with the team for the start of their three-game trip.

That left much of the offensive responsibility with Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes, who continued to thrive with 24 and 17 points respectively. Each averaged more than 21 points over the previous four games. Myisha Hines-Allen added 12 points.

The Lynx (11-13) had their own dynamic duo in all-star Napheesa Collier and Miller, and it held sway. Collier did a bit of everything, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Miller just missed a double-double of her own with 21 points and nine assists. Kayla McBride chipped in 15 points.

Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve was impressed with her prized rookie. “No matter the moment, she just wants to do well,” Reeve said of Miller.

Minnesota closed the second, third and fourth quarters strong — including a 6-0 run to close the game — and it turned out to be the difference.

The Mystics went into halftime clinging to a 60-58 lead but with defensive concerns — the 58 points were the most Washington has allowed in a half this season.

“That was on us,” Hines-Allen said of the 97 points allowed. “We had a couple of lapses. And I’m speaking for myself right now, I feel like I couldn’t guard nobody out there.”

The Mystics countered with efficient offense, shooting 59.5 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes and finishing at 51.3. The Lynx went into intermission shooting at a 55.3 percent clip and finished at 50.7.

“We weren’t ready to play defensively to start the game,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “We didn’t want to run back on defense. We didn’t want to block out. And we didn’t want to help each other. And once we fixed that, we got ourselves back in the game and in the lead.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Frustration boils over

Thibault was as frustrated with the officiating after the loss, repeatedly noting the 23-4 free throw disparity in favor of the Lynx.

“We’re getting called for fouls diving on loose balls. The take-foul rule is applied inconsistently from night to night. We did plenty wrong in this game, but it’s hard to look past the fact that free throws are 23-4 in a game we lose by five,” he said.

Thibault and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough were called for technical fouls while starters Cloud, Sykes, Hines-Allen and Tianna Hawkins combined for just one free throw attempt.

Cloud didn’t hold back either afterward. “The Washington Mystics do not get calls. And you can fine me and I’m going to get my money’s worth. Four free throws to 23. I don’t care what pipeline refs we have coming through. I don’t care. We have to do our job every single night. You need to do yours. This is bull---t.

“... We shot four free throws for 40 minutes. Four free throws. … It’s real. And the Washington Mystics are tired of not getting [expletive] calls.”

Injury update

Thibault said the Mystics’ quartet of injured players are progressing, adding that Delle Donne might be a bit closer to a return. Toliver has been the most up and down due to the nature of her injury.

The Lynx got Jessica Shepard back for the first time in 14 games after dealing with a non-covid illness.

Miller adjusts

Miller, the No. 2 pick in the April draft after a standout career at Maryland, entered the game averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She missed eight games early in the season with a sprained ankle, but has easily been the second-best rookie in the WNBA after all-star Aliyah Boston.

She talked about the transition to being a professional athlete and an adult living on her own — she said she has a place not far from the arena and has been exploring what Minneapolis has to offer.

Miller said defense has been one of the biggest challenges, going from switching a lot in college to barely any with the Lynx. She also had to get used to playing with and against quicker, more athletic players.

Miller and former Maryland teammate Abby Meyers, who signed a hardship contract with the Mystics, had a moment to catch up before pregame warm-ups.

“Honestly, it's been a whole lot of emotions from going through injury, coming back, and now just trying to build and learn all over again,” Miller said. “I feel like when I got injured, I was at a place where I was actually understanding. And then when I got hurt and I had to watch the game from a different perspective. And now coming back, I'm like learning like through mistakes.

“So it's definitely different, but it's something [where] I like the challenge. And the coaches are constantly challenging me to get better. This is a part of my development as a rookie. … I feel like I'm learning extremely a lot.”

Up next

The Mystics continue their three-game trip at Dallas Wings on Friday at 8 p.m.

