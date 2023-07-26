CJ Abrams, Nationals rally past Rockies with four-run rally in ninth

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the last at-bat Wednesday — before CJ Abrams chopped a walk-off single over the first baseman’s mitt, pulling his teammates from the dugout and into a celebration that swallowed him on the infield dirt — the shortstop stood with Lane Thomas and hitting coach Darnell Coles by the on-deck circle, all of them studying Coles’s iPad.

The tablet showed reliever Matt Koch’s arsenal. Abrams, who had faced Koch on Tuesday night, planned to hunt a high cutter, an idea that seemed even better when Coles agreed. These are the little moments of growth that matter more than the Washington Nationals’ results in 2023. It was a cutter, a cutter up, that Abrams saw for his second career walk-off hit. The 5-4 victory marked the Nationals’ second late rally against the Rockies in less than 24 hours. It also capped a 5-1 homestand.

“I was looking for anything in the zone,” Abrams said afterward. “Saw one in the zone, swung at it … The cutter kind of got in on me, and I got a lucky bounce.”

The 22-year-old Abrams has a point here: The game isn’t always so complicated. Sometimes, like in the bottom of the ninth in late July, the air thick with humidity and the smells of D.C. summer, all it takes is one pitch, one swing and one bounce to go your way, especially if that bounce puts a single just out of first baseman Michael Toglia’s reach with the bases loaded.

For eight innings, the Nationals (43-59) looked as if they were sleepwalking (they hadn’t left the stadium until Tuesday night became the early hours of Wednesday morning). Then they got a final chance to take the series and pounced.

But how that chance emerged was far from normal. The game, in other cases, can be too complicated to explain. Daniel Bard, the Rockies’ 38-year-old closer, has famously battled the yips, the sudden loss of a baseball skill such as throwing strikes. And on Wednesday, in his 35th appearance of the season — a season in which he had a 2.02 ERA — he could not find the strike zone.

To start the ninth, he walked Lane Thomas and Jeimer Candelario on five pitches each. The next batter, Joey Meneses, bounced a middle-middle fastball through the left side to load the bases. The next batter, Keibert Ruiz, swung at a first-pitch fastball and popped it up to first. But that’s when Bard lost his control again. He plunked Dominic Smith with a first-pitch fastball, bringing in the Nationals’ first run of the inning and narrowing the deficit to two runs. After that, Stone Garrett hit a soft grounder to second, bringing in another run, before the Rockies intentionally walked Luis García to reload the bases.

Well before this, the Rockies (40-62) pushed ahead with three homers off Nationals starter Jake Irvin, who otherwise struck out seven in six innings. Three relievers — Jordan Weems, Joe La Sorsa and Andrés Machado (promoted Wednesday to replace rookie Amos Willingham) — combined for three scoreless innings, keeping a faint flicker of hope alive. And now in the ninth, with Bard wobbling, Koch kept warming in the visitors’ bullpen. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez called for pinch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas, giving Washington the platoon advantage against the right-handed Bard.

Yet the at-bat boiled down to one factor: Whether Bard could recover midstream and throw the ball over the plate.

“We talked to them before they went up there. He’s coming into the game, you got to make him throw you strikes,” Martinez said. “Get the ball in the zone; make him throw you strikes. They all were aware of it and went in there and did exactly that.”

Bard’s first pitch to Vargas was a slider that almost clipped the outer edge of the zone. The next three, though, were not particularly close. Before the last one, Vargas squared to bunt and then pulled his bat back, watching ball four tie the game.

Bud Black, the Rockies’ manager, hooked Bard and put in Koch to face Abrams. In all, Bard faced eight batters, walked four (one intentionally), plunked another and threw just eight of his 24 pitches for strikes. And in the trainer’s room, as this odd rally unfolded, Irvin wouldn’t let anyone move, for fear of messing up the good juju. The game, in some cases, can just be really weird.

“Joe La Sorsa was actually trying to leave,” Irvin said after a big laugh. “He was in there, too, and … spots are hot! Had to keep everybody there until the job was done.”

