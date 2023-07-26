MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gets contract extension through 2029

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that its teams have voted to extend the contract of Commissioner Rob Manfred through January 2029.
Manfred became MLB commissioner in January 2015 after serving as its chief operating officer, and league owners extended his contract once previously in November 2018. He has had to deal with the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, a 2020 season decimated by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockout ahead of the 2022 season. He also oversaw on-field rule changes implemented before this season to speed up the game and increase action.
“It is an honor to serve the best game in the world and to continue the pursuit of strengthening our sport on and off the field,” Manfred said in the statement. “This season our players are displaying the most vibrant version of our game, and sports fans are responding in a manner that is great for Major League Baseball’s future. Together, all of us in the game will work toward presenting our sport at its finest and broadening its reach and impact for our loyal fans.”
Manfred and MLB face a number of challenges in the coming years, including the tenuous future of the Oakland Athletics, negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement after the current deal expires in 2026 and maximizing television revenue for the teams amid a splintering broadcast market.