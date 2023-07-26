MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gets contract extension through 2029

“At a critical moment in the history of our game, Commissioner Manfred has listened to our fans and worked closely with our players to improve America’s pastime,” John Stanton, chairman and managing partner of the Seattle Mariners and member of the MLB Executive Council, said in a statement. “Under his leadership, we have been responsive to the fans’ desire for more action and better pace, continued the game’s spirit of innovation, expanded MLB’s role in youth baseball and softball, and beyond. The significant momentum that MLB has built reflects his ongoing initiatives that are advancing the game.”

Manfred became MLB commissioner in January 2015 after serving as its chief operating officer, and league owners extended his contract once previously in November 2018. He has had to deal with the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal , a 2020 season decimated by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockout ahead of the 2022 season. He also oversaw on-field rule changes implemented before this season to speed up the game and increase action.

“It is an honor to serve the best game in the world and to continue the pursuit of strengthening our sport on and off the field,” Manfred said in the statement. “This season our players are displaying the most vibrant version of our game, and sports fans are responding in a manner that is great for Major League Baseball’s future. Together, all of us in the game will work toward presenting our sport at its finest and broadening its reach and impact for our loyal fans.”