Grant Ron Rivera a wide berth for one reason and one reason only: He was hired by Daniel Snyder, and anyone who can say that — particularly anyone with the title “head football coach” — knows what it means to be limited by your boss. Rivera wasn’t the first. But he was the last. There was a burden to it all.

“Every time I came in and had to answer your questions that weren’t football-related, [I’d think], ‘What would it be like to just talk football?’” Rivera said to a pre-camp gathering of reporters. “ … The last few years, I honestly felt more like a manager, trying to manage things and stuff like that, trying to keep everybody on task and on focus in terms of the game.”

No more. As Washington Commanders training camp gets going in Ashburn in oppressive heat that somehow feels like fresh air, Rivera is simultaneously empowered to coach and auditioning for his job. New owner Josh Harris began training camp Wednesday as Snyder used to — on the sidelines in Ashburn, with former franchise quarterback Joe Theismann prattling in his ear. Let the similarities end there, please. For Rivera to have a chance to succeed, this must be a new era in both word and deed.

“I’ve got a lot to prove,” Rivera said.

At least he’s realistic about it.

When considering Rivera’s tenure entering Season 4, it’s important to remember the circumstances in which he took the job. Snyder’s franchise was a mess not only because of the midseason firing of Jay Gruden, but because Bruce Allen’s decade of incompetence as an executive had further damaged the organization’s reputation and eaten at its infrastructure. This is all, we know now, against the backdrop of the misogynistic, disgusting environment Snyder had overseen for most of his two-decade stewardship. (These are sentences I’ve written so many times, and it’s so exciting to think they’re about to be history.)

Rivera was supposed to present a square-jawed, honest-man’s work ethic in a forward-facing position to help lift the team from embarrassment. For all the swirl around him — accusations against the owner, the suspension of the owner, a laundry list which we can now thankfully stuff in a drawer and lock up — Rivera did his part. For anyone who worked under Snyder, there’s context. That’s Rivera’s.

But the other thing that’s important to consider is this: His record isn’t very good. Not just in Washington, where he hasn’t had a winning season and enters his fourth with an absolute dice-roll of a quarterback in Sam Howell. In his last five seasons with the big whistle, Rivera is 34-43-1 — a winning percentage that amounts to about 7½ wins over the course of a 17-game season. Feels very Rivera, doesn’t it? In 12 seasons as a head coach, Rivera has posted a winning record just three times. Such a record belies such longevity.

This audition for Harris, then, has to show that the first three years in Washington were building to something other than mediocrity, which once was able to pose as progress here. That can’t be the case anymore, and in his initial public statements last week, Harris pledged it wouldn’t be.

Rivera has been through this once before, almost exactly the same thing — an owner essentially forced out, his team sold to a hedge fund billionaire. If past is prologue, well, Rivera won’t last that long again. When David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson in 2018, Rivera was coming off an 11-5 season and went 7-9 in his first year with the new owner. But after a 5-7 start to 2019 — the last loss coming to Washington at home, such shame — Tepper had seen enough.

Doesn’t that have a Washington-in-2023 vibe to it? Well, aside from the 11-5 season that preceded the sale. The sneaky most staggering stat in the NFL: Washington hasn’t had an 11-win season since — oh my goodness — 1991, the last Super Bowl run under Joe Gibbs. Other NFL franchises who haven’t won 11 games since then:

That’s right, no one. So this isn’t just about Rivera, the 10th and final head coach employed by Snyder. As long as the former owner was at the helm, the franchise was going to strangle itself. His presence was poisonous. It stripped so many of the good people who have come and gone and remain of the ability to consistently deliver their best work. Hallelujah for new beginnings.

With the new beginnings, though, comes the responsibility to judge those people not through a prism, but on their straight-up results. That starts with the head football coach, who can now concentrate on — of all things — coaching football.

“I think obviously, with how the situation was and how it is now, you definitely — you can just kind of see there is kind of a weight off his shoulders,” Howell said after Wednesday’s first practice, “where he can just come out here and coach ball, and that’s what he loves to do.”

Harris was set to address the full team Thursday afternoon. For most of the players, the ownership distraction and debacle was a couple of layers removed from the locker room, particularly since Snyder was ordered into detention by the NFL in recent years. Harris’s first address to the team should be his last of 2023. We don’t need to type “Harris” and “meddling” in the same sentence, please. But it’s also important in establishing a new tone.

“That’s one of the things I’ve really appreciated in my conversations with Mr. Harris and his partnership group,” Rivera said. “They’ve all been great in terms of our conversations and just listening to what the standard is and what the expectations are.”

Hey, one thing Ron. Can we drop the “Mr.” when talking about the new owner? You’re a 61-year-old man. Harris is three years younger than you. It just feels so reminiscent of the last owner, who demanded his employees call him by the honorific. We’re trying to move on. Let’s go with “Josh.”

What’s more important in moving on: winning football games. Not seven or eight. More. The entire Washington NFL operation has new life that so many of us thought it never would. If ownership changes, then so does the standard for success. Ron Rivera was once hired to provide stability to a franchise that lacked it. That should be ingrained and expected now. His attention can be fully focused on the field, where progress is the only option.

