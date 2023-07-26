Rose Lavelle is an instant spark for the USWNT. Here’s how.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski did learn one hard truth about his roster: There’s simply no replacing Rose Lavelle.

Advertisement

That’s not to say the United States can’t win its third straight World Cup if Lavelle suffers a setback with the knee injury that sidelined her from April until the U.S. squad’s 3-0 win over Vietnam, when she logged 27 minutes off the bench in the Group E opener. But the Americans would certainly have a tougher time — and be considerably less fun to watch doing it.

Skip to end of carousel Meet the U.S. women’s national team (The Washington Post) See the full U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup roster , with player stats and more. End of carousel Before Lavelle entered, the U.S. attack — a front line of Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan and Rodman in front of advanced midfielders Lindsey Horan and Savannah DeMelo — was solid but stagnant. The result never seemed in doubt, thanks to a pair of first-half strikes from Smith, Rodman and Morgan’s clever runs, and Horan’s performance pulling the strings. But as the United States struggled to bolster its goal differential (the first group stage tiebreaker) against a Vietnamese team that lost, 9-0, to Spain earlier this month, the tempo on the ball was too sluggish, and the movement in midfield too predictable.

Starting lineup End of game Thompson Rodman Smith Rapinoe Morgan Smith Horan Horan DeMelo Lavelle Sullivan Sullivan Dunn O’Hara Fox Huerta Girma Girma Ertz Ertz Naeher Naeher Starting lineup End of game Morgan Rodman Smith Thompson Smith Rapinoe DeMelo Horan Horan Lavelle Sullivan Sullivan Dunn O’Hara Fox Huerta Girma Girma Ertz Ertz Naeher Naeher

As a 63rd-minute substitute for DeMelo, the 25-year-old making her first international start and second appearance, Lavelle slotted into the right side of central midfield and instantly invigorated the U.S. attack.

Advertisement

In the 71st minute, Lavelle carved apart the Vietnamese defense with a slaloming run down the right flank before picking out Megan Rapinoe for a far-post sitter that the veteran shanked wide. Lavelle Rapinoe Lavelle then used her less-preferred right foot to ring the crossbar in the 85th with a blistering one-time effort. Lavelle Deep into stoppage time, she ghosted behind the back line to connect with Horan’s service but couldn’t quite steer her lunging header on target. Lavelle Lavelle Horan In the 71st minute, Lavelle carved apart the Vietnamese defense with a slaloming run down the right flank before picking out Megan Rapinoe for a far-post sitter that the veteran shanked wide. Lavelle Lavelle Lavelle then used her less-preferred right foot to ring the crossbar in the 85th with a blistering one-time effort. Lavelle Deep into stoppage time, she ghosted behind the back line to connect with Horan’s service but couldn’t quite steer her lunging header on target. Lavelle Lavelle Horan

A look at the advanced metrics, as documented in FIFA’s technical report from the match, emphasize Lavelle’s impact. When it comes to line breaks — a telling statistic that tracks the number of times a player advances the ball past the opposition’s defensive, midfield or forward lines — Lavelle completed 9 of 9 attempts in her limited minutes, compared to DeMelo’s 4-for-5 afternoon. Lavelle also connected on more passes than DeMelo (14-13) and won more battles for possession (4-0), despite logging less than half as many minutes.

Perhaps most remarkably, Lavelle in her limited playing time covered the fifth-most distance (4,381 meters, or 4,791 yards) of any U.S. player over the entire match.

Distance In meters Smith 5,484.7 m 6K Lavelle 4,381 meters in 27 minutes 5K Rapinoe 4,022 m 4K 3K 2K DeMelo 1,285.9 meters in 63 minutes 1K 15 30 45 60 75 90 0 Minutes played Source: FIFA report Distance In meters 6,000 Smith 5,484.7 m Lavelle 4,381 meters in 27 minutes 5,000 Rapinoe 4,022 m 4,000 3,000 2,000 DeMelo 1,285.9 meters in 63 minutes 1,000 Minutes played 0 15 30 45 60 75 90 Source: FIFA report

That’s not to say DeMelo underwhelmed — the Racing Louisville standout acquitted herself nicely on the global stage, and Lavelle capitalized on a more open second half as Vietnam loosened up its defensive discipline. But whether it’s DeMelo, Ashley Sanchez, Kristie Mewis or anyone else filling Lavelle’s shoes, there is no straight swap for the OL Reign spark plug’s combination of proactive vision, silky skill and finishing menace.

Advertisement

The Netherlands, the Americans’ opponent Thursday (Wednesday night Eastern) in Wellington, knows that all too well: Lavelle sealed the 2019 World Cup title with an emphatic left-footed finish after carrying the ball through midfield and putting the Dutch defense on its heels with a clever cut. The teams’ next encounter won’t decide which nation goes through — both are all but assured of advancing — but could prove critical to knockout-round seeding, since the Group E winner probably won’t face another team ranked in FIFA’s top 15 until the semifinals. But the Group E runner-up? In all likelihood, a clash with third-ranked Sweden looms in the round of 16.

So while Andonovski will want to build Lavelle through the group stage, in hopes that she’ll be 90-minutes fit by the time the knockout round rolls around, the U.S. squad could sure use her influence against the Netherlands. As Lavelle showed against Vietnam, she doesn’t need much time to illustrate why she’s one of the world’s premier playmakers.

Graphics and illustration by Artur Galocha with photo by Hannah Peters/FIFA.