The United States faces the Netherlands after beginning World Cup play with a win last week over Vietnam. (Abbie Parr/AP)

World Cup live updates United States vs. Netherlands score, lineup and more

The United States returns to action at the women’s World Cup on Wednesday night for its toughest test of the group stage: a match against the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand. The Americans earned a drama-free victory against Vietnam in their opener last week, and another win against the Dutch in a match that starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time would virtually assure them of finishing first in Group E. Follow along for live updates and highlights.

Wednesday’s match is a rematch of the 2019 women’s World Cup final, when the United States beat the Netherlands, 2-0, to earn its second consecutive world championship.
The pressure is on U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski, who is on unsteady ground even though his team remains the favorite to win the tournament. It helps that he has Rose Lavelle on his side.
The Americans’ final group stage game is scheduled for Tuesday morning against Portugal. Find the full schedule, results and standings here. Find advancement scenarios and tiebreakers here.
