For USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski, it’s the World Cup final or nothing Andonovski, 46, guides a team loaded with world-renowned talent. But the pressure has been mounting. The U.S. women's national team, led by Coach Vlatko Andonovski, is the top-ranked squad in the world. (Abbie Parr/AP Photo)

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — In his 3½ years as U.S. women’s national soccer team coach, Vlatko Andonovski has lost five of 62 matches and sported 23- and 21-game unbeaten runs. He is riding a 10-game winning streak. His squad breezed through Olympic and World Cup qualifying last year and remains atop the FIFA rankings. He has integrated young players and, from outward appearances, has created a strong bond with his roster.

Skip to end of carousel World Cup 2023 See full coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 End of carousel Oh, one other thing: If the United States doesn’t at least earn a place in the World Cup final Aug. 20 in Sydney, he will probably get fired. Perfection is not required when in charge of the most decorated women’s team in soccer history. But competing for trophies is. And after losing in the Olympic semifinals two years ago — in a tournament in which his team never hit its stride — Andonovski needs a strong showing at this World Cup, for both his sake and the program’s. Never before has the U.S. team competed in back-to-back major competitions (Olympics and World Cup) without making a final. Only once has it gone consecutive tournaments without finishing first (2000 Olympic runner-up and 2003 World Cup third place).

“When I got the job, I knew what I’m getting myself into, getting the best team in the world,” the 46-year-old Andonovski said. “We just won two World Cups, but [the team] understands the challenge we have in front of us. They embrace them and love them. I mean, they don’t look at it as, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we going to do now?’ Now is the time to shine.”

The quest for a third consecutive World Cup title — something no men’s or women’s team has accomplished — began Saturday with a 3-0 stroll against Vietnam in the Group E opener at Eden Park. It will continue Thursday afternoon (Wednesday night Eastern time) in Wellington against the Netherlands, the 2019 runner-up.

Skip to end of carousel Meet the U.S. women’s national team (The Washington Post) See the full U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup roster , with player stats and more. End of carousel A U.S. victory would all but clinch first place heading into the Aug. 1 group finale against Portugal and keep it on track for a record fifth title. Two of the group’s four teams will advance to the round of 16, and finishing first would provide favorable seeding in the knockout stage. “The U.S. has had a target on the back since the team has been together 30 years ago,” Andonovski said, “but it seems like our team strives when the target gets bigger.” The target is not a dartboard but a helicopter landing pad. Under those circumstances, Andonovski has had to navigate mounting pressure while preparing the team for a month-long tournament featuring multiple contenders capable of knocking off the United States. “I’m glad this is not the first major tournament for me,” Andonovski said, citing lessons learned at the Olympics.

Needing a fresher, hungrier squad to augment a team that looked tired in 2021, Andonovski integrated a set of newcomers. The aim was to have them ready by this summer. While several returning stars remain in the mix, 14 are new to the World Cup, including 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, 21-year-old Trinity Rodman and 22-year-old Sophia Smith.

“The first thing is, we want to win the World Cup, but obviously there are other things that come along with that — preparing the team for the next one, refreshing the team with the 14 players that we believe are going to be ready not just to win this World Cup, but to win the [2024] Olympics and the next World Cup, and so on,” Andonovski said.

Advertisement

Though this is his first World Cup coaching assignment, it’s not his first World Cup. Last winter, seeking to broaden his horizons, Andonovski enlisted as a scout on behalf of the U.S. men’s team in Qatar. He was responsible for observing potential opponents in the knockout stage.

“Vlatko worked in the scouting pod and was able to see not only the live scouting games but many other games in the World Cup,” men’s coach Gregg Berhalter said. “He was great to work with and we appreciated all of his effort.”

Andonovski’s work here in Oceania will determine whether he stays on the job. His $400,000 contract is up this year. The U.S. Soccer Federation will need to decide shortly after the tournament whether to extend his deal through the 2024 Paris Olympics or beyond. The Americans have won a record four gold medals but none since 2012.

Precise, meticulous, frank

On a team loaded with world-renowned talent, Andonovski prefers operating in the shadows. In the buildup to the World Cup, he turned down requests for extensive interviews and let the players enjoy the spotlight.

Players describe him as highly detailed.

“He has a photographic memory,” defender Kelley O’Hara said. “He can recall plays and moments on the field, like how things were set up, with such precision and exactness. That translates into the way he coaches. He’s very precise in what he asks for. And I love that sort of specificity.”

Advertisement

Midfielder Kristie Mewis called him “meticulous.”

Defender Naomi Girma added, “He’s very tactical and can break down the game really well.”

Andonovski is also known for his frankness.

“Being direct with the players is being honest with them,” he said. “And nobody takes it personally because they believe we’re doing that to help them out, get better.”

There is also a personable side.

“You might be talking to him for an hour or two, and he can go in any direction,” defender Emily Sonnett said, smiling. “He’d be talking about his first year in the NWSL, then he’d be talking about what he had for breakfast. He loves telling stories. That is how he connects, so it’s actually really nice to have downtime and have that connection with him.”

‘It wasn’t just a game’

Until 2000, Andonovski had never seen women play soccer firsthand. He is from Skopje, North Macedonia, in the former Yugoslavia, where soccer was a men’s game. His father, brother, uncles and cousins played or coached.

“At that time, for me, soccer was just a game, but when I look back, it wasn’t just a game; it was a way of life because I would go to training, play soccer, go home, watch soccer,” Andonovski said in a Washington Post interview three years ago. “My father and brother come in and talk soccer about my brother’s game and my game.

“You don’t realize it when you’re a kid; you just love it and go with it. Looking back now, did I even have a choice? All my friends, they were soccer players too. We grew up with the game. That is where the love comes from, that is where the passion comes from. It was passed on from generation to generation. It was all around.”

Andonovski was six years into a pro career in North Macedonia when one of those soccer-playing friends, Dino Delevski, persuaded him to join him in the United States to play indoor soccer.

Andonovski, who didn’t speak English at the time, figured he would stay a year or so. He’s been stateside ever since.

He started a family, made a home in greater Kansas City, earned degrees from Park University and Ohio University, received U.S. citizenship and became one of the NWSL’s most successful coaches.

His U.S. playing career included gigs with the Wichita Wings and Kansas City Comets, followed by brief stints in Stockton, Calif., and Philadelphia.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff previews the second World Cup game during the group stage for the USWNT against a strong Netherlands team. (Video: The Washington Post)

“I am glad I went to Kansas because this was better to adjust to everything a little slower,” he said. “Going to L.A. or New York from a place like Skopje would be tougher. One step at a time.”

When his playing career ended, Andonovski entered the coaching field, first as an assistant for the Missouri Comets indoor team. He then juggled head coaching jobs: the Comets and FC Kansas City, an entry in the NWSL’s 2013 debut season. He was the NWSL’s coach of the year in his first season and league champion the subsequent two campaigns.

Advertisement

“My dad [Dragi] did not miss anything,” he said. “He would watch online and call me and tell me things before I even watched the next opponent. He was my scout.”

While in Kansas City, he also worked in girls’ youth soccer and guided Missouri’s Olympic Development Program.

Andonovski accepted a job with the NWSL’s OL Reign in greater Seattle for the 2018-19 seasons before succeeding Jill Ellis as national team coach.

On the day of his U.S. introductory news conference, family gathered at his mother’s house in Skopje and watched the live-stream together. “One of my friends’ wife translated,” he said.

Andonovski began his tenure with a 22-0-1 record before running into trouble at the Olympics, starting with a 3-0 defeat to Sweden in the group opener. The Americans regrouped to make the semifinals, but lost to Canada, 1-0.

Another rough patch came last fall with consecutive defeats in friendlies against World Cup contenders England, Spain and Germany. It was the longest U.S. skid in 29 years. Since then, they’ve won 10 in a row and conceded two goals.

Ultimately, Andonovski will be judged on the next month of matches.

“When I took this job four years ago, it wasn’t unknown what the expectations are,” he said recently. “I was very well aware of it and I was aware of the pressure of the job. I embraced it, and it helped me. It helped me in the preparation because the pressure turned into excitement now.”