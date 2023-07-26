Women’s World Cup tiebreakers and advancement scenarios, explained

The second round of group-stage matches is underway at the women’s World Cup, which means we can start thinking about qualification for the knockout round. Here’s a look at the tiebreaking process and where the teams stand.
1. Greatest number of points from three group matches (each team gets three points for a win and one for a draw).
2. Goal difference in all group matches.
3. Goals scored in all group matches.
And if two or more teams still are tied after that? We go to:
1. Greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned.
2. Goal difference from the group matches between the teams concerned.
3. Goals scored in the group matches between the teams concerned.
4. Greater number of points obtained regarding fair play conduct (yellow cards = minus-1; indirect red card, as a result of a second yellow card = minus-3, direct red card = minus-4, yellow card and direct red = minus-5, with only one of the deductions applied to a player in a single game).
And if, by some quirk, there’s still a tie?
Then there will be a drawing of lots by FIFA’s Organizing Committee.
Here are the standings for every group and the advancement scenarios for the groups that have completed two games. An x- denotes a team that has clinched advancement. A y- denotes a team that has clinched first place in a group. A z- denotes a team that has been eliminated from advancing.
All days and times Eastern.
Group A standings
Remaining schedule: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (Sunday, 3 a.m.), Norway vs. Philippines
- Switzerland will advance to the knockout round with a win or draw against New Zealand. It will win the group with a win, or with a draw plus a Norway-Philippines draw or a Norway win. It will be eliminated with a loss plus a Philippines win, or a loss plus a Norway win in which Norway overcomes its goal-differential deficit to Switzerland, or a loss of at least four goals plus a Philippines-Norway draw.
- New Zealand will advance to the knockout round with a win over Switzerland, or with a draw plus a Norway-Philippines draw. It will win the group with a win plus a Norway win over the Philippines or a Norway-Philippines draw. It will be eliminated with a loss, or with a draw plus a Philippines win, or with a draw plus a Norway win of at least two goals, or with a draw plus a one-goal Norway win in which Norway overcomes New Zealand in total goals. If New Zealand and Norway finish tied in points, goal differential and total goals, New Zealand will earn the tiebreaker via its 1-0 win over Norway on July 20.
- Philippines will advance to the knockout round with a win over Norway. It will win the group with a win plus a Switzerland-New Zealand draw, or with a win plus a New Zealand win in which the Philippines overcomes its goal-differential deficit to New Zealand. The Philippines will advance to the knockout round with a draw plus a Switzerland win, or with a draw plus a New Zealand win of at least four goals. It will be eliminated with a loss, or with a draw plus a Switzerland-New Zealand draw.
- Norway cannot win the group and must defeat the Philippines for any hope of advancement to the knockout round. It will advance to the knockout round with a win plus a Switzerland win over New Zealand, or with a win plus a New Zealand win that allows Norway to catch Switzerland in goal differential, or with a win of a least two goals coupled with a Switzerland-New Zealand draw. It will be eliminated with a loss or a draw, or with a win plus a New Zealand win after which Switzerland maintains its goal-differential advantage.
Group B standings
Remaining schedule: Canada vs. Ireland (Wednesday, 8 a.m.), Australia vs. Nigeria (Thursday, 6 a.m.), Canada vs. Australia (Monday, 6 a.m.), Ireland vs. Nigeria (Monday, 6 a.m.)
- Australia will advance to the knockout round with a win over Nigeria. Ireland will be eliminated with a loss to Canada.
Group C standings
Remaining schedule: Japan vs. Spain (Monday, 3 a.m.), Costa Rica vs. Zambia (Monday, 3 a.m.)
- Spain has clinched a spot in the knockout round. It will win Group C with a win or a draw against Japan on Monday.
- Japan has also clinched a spot in the knockout round. It will win Group C with a win over Spain on Monday.
- Costa Rica cannot advance to the knockout round. It will finish third in Group C with a win or draw against Zambia on Monday.
- Zambia, in its World Cup debut, needs a win over Costa Rica to avoid finishing last in the group.
Group D standings
Remaining schedule: England vs. Denmark (Friday, 4:30 a.m.), China vs. Haiti (Friday, 7 a.m.), China vs. England (Tuesday, 7 a.m.), Haiti vs. Denmark (Tuesday, 7 a.m.)
- If there is a winner in the England-Denmark match, it will advance if China-Haiti ends in a draw, among other possibilities. If England-Denmark ends in a draw, the loser of the China-Haiti match (if there is one) will be eliminated.
Group E standings
Remaining games: United States vs. Netherlands (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), Portugal vs. Vietnam (Thursday, 3:30 a.m.), Portugal vs. United States (Tuesday, 3 a.m.), Vietnam vs. Netherlands (Tuesday, 3 a.m.)
- If there is a winner in the United States-Netherlands match, it will advance if Portugal-Vietnam ends in a draw, among other possibilities. If United States-Netherlands ends in a draw, the loser of the Portugal-Vietnam match (if there is one) will be eliminated.
Group F standings
Remaining games: France vs. Brazil (Saturday, 6 a.m.), Panama vs. Jamaica (Saturday, 8:30 a.m.), Panama vs. France (Aug. 2, 6 a.m.), Jamaica vs. Brazil (Aug. 2, 6 a.m.)
- Brazil will advance to the knockout round with a win over France. Panama will be eliminated with a loss to Jamaica.
Group G standings
Remaining games: Argentina vs. South Africa (Thursday, 8 p.m.), Sweden vs. Italy (Saturday, 3:30 a.m.), Argentina vs. Sweden (Aug. 2, 3 a.m.), South Africa vs. Italy (Aug. 2, 3 a.m.)
- If there is a winner in the Sweden-Italy match, it will advance if Argentina-South Africa ends in a draw, among other possibilities. If Sweden-Italy ends in a draw, the loser of the Argentina-South Africa match (if there is one) will be eliminated.
Group H standings
Remaining games: South Korea vs. Morocco (Sunday, 12:30 a.m.), Germany vs. Colombia (Sunday, 5:30 a.m.), South Korea vs. Germany (Aug. 3, 6 a.m.), Morocco vs. Colombia (Aug. 3, 6 a.m.)
- If there is a winner in the Germany-Colombia match, it will advance if South Korea-Morocco ends in a draw, among other possibilities. If Germany-Colombia ends in a draw, the loser of the South Korea-Morocco match (if there is one) will be eliminated.