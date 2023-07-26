Women’s World Cup tiebreakers and advancement scenarios, explained

Switzerland will advance to the knockout round with a win or draw against New Zealand. It will win the group with a win, or with a draw plus a Norway-Philippines draw or a Norway win. It will be eliminated with a loss plus a Philippines win, or a loss plus a Norway win in which Norway overcomes its goal-differential deficit to Switzerland, or a loss of at least four goals plus a Philippines-Norway draw.

New Zealand will advance to the knockout round with a win over Switzerland, or with a draw plus a Norway-Philippines draw. It will win the group with a win plus a Norway win over the Philippines or a Norway-Philippines draw. It will be eliminated with a loss, or with a draw plus a Philippines win, or with a draw plus a Norway win of at least two goals, or with a draw plus a one-goal Norway win in which Norway overcomes New Zealand in total goals. If New Zealand and Norway finish tied in points, goal differential and total goals, New Zealand will earn the tiebreaker via its 1-0 win over Norway on July 20.

Philippines will advance to the knockout round with a win over Norway. It will win the group with a win plus a Switzerland-New Zealand draw, or with a win plus a New Zealand win in which the Philippines overcomes its goal-differential deficit to New Zealand. The Philippines will advance to the knockout round with a draw plus a Switzerland win, or with a draw plus a New Zealand win of at least four goals. It will be eliminated with a loss, or with a draw plus a Switzerland-New Zealand draw.