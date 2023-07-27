After a difficult ‘anomaly’ of a season, the Bills eye the Super Bowl again

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — All NFL training camps are about fresh starts and new beginnings, about Super Bowl dreams and trying to right the wrongs of the previous season. But nowhere are those issues more amplified than they are at the Buffalo Bills’ camp at idyllic St. John Fisher University, as a team attempting to capitalize on its championship opportunity moves forward.

“It was just good to be back out there playing football again,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after Wednesday’s opening practice of camp.

Under the circumstances, that was more than merely standard football-speak. Last season became about so much more than football to the Bills, their fans and so many others when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati, requiring emergency medical responders to resuscitate him. As Hamlin made what his doctors called a remarkable recovery, his situation became both an inspiration and a cautionary tale while the Bills finished their season; it concluded with a lopsided home playoff defeat to the Bengals in an AFC semifinal in Orchard Park, N.Y.

“Football has been everything,” Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Wednesday. “And then we had something so traumatic happen during the season. … We were there, and it was real. … It was a Cinderella story that didn’t happen. We had some things happen. We were going to the Super Bowl. We’ve got all the motivation. And it didn’t happen. … Having things like that happen and you want the best for your team, you want to be in the Super Bowl, you want to make that run — it’s human to be frustrated.”

Diggs’s frustration spilled over during a June minicamp in which the three-time Pro Bowl selection missed a practice amid an ongoing dialogue with Coach Sean McDermott and others. And though Diggs was on the field for the start of training camp — and he, Allen, McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane said the matter was resolved and they’d moved on — the episode underscored the Bills’ inability to reach a Super Bowl even while establishing themselves as one of the league’s top teams in recent seasons.

“We’ve been kind of pushing at a rock for some years now,” Diggs said. “And kind of like not getting that rock over the hill will frustrate you. And so I just feel like we want to come at it from more of a human standpoint. If you ever had a job, and you’ve been pushing at it for a long time and it’s just not turning the corner, you start to draw a lot of questions like, ‘How can we do things better?’ ”

Over the past four seasons, the Bills amassed 47 regular season victories. They won three AFC East titles and reached the playoffs four times. They played in an AFC championship game. But the franchise remains without a Super Bowl appearance since the last of its four straight Super Bowl defeats in January 1994.

“I’ve been in the league — I’m going on my ninth year right now,” Diggs said. “I’ve got more football behind me than I do in front of me. My main focus and my only focus is winning Super Bowls. I mean, everybody says they’re going to the Super Bowl. But we’ve had legitimate chances at this thing. We’ve had the team. We’ve had the coaches. We’ve had everything that we needed. As far as us not getting over the hump, I feel like it’s always cause for a conversation.”

Diggs said Wednesday that “all is well.” He called the offseason matter “water under the bridge” and said the Bills are “back at work.” He said the issue was not about play-calling or his role in the offense or the number of passes thrown his way. He still wants to play the rest of his career with the Bills, he said, and he called Allen “still my guy.”

McDermott said Diggs and the team were “in a good spot.” Beane said he believed the issue was resolved, adding that “sometimes you have to have honest conversations.” Of the 27-10 postseason loss to the Bengals on Jan. 22, Beane said: “I was frustrated, too. We want to win this thing. We’re working hard. And so nobody is walking out of that locker room smiling when you lose like that.”

Allen said of his interactions with Diggs: “I wouldn’t say we’ve talked things through. But we’ve talked. It’s not about that any more. It’s about moving toward the season and setting our goals of what we want to do. We want to bring a Lombardi Trophy here come February.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs. The Bengals have reached the past two AFC title games and made a Super Bowl appearance during that span. The AFC is overflowing with formidable teams. The Bills are practically no one’s team to beat this time around. But they still have a franchise quarterback and potential league MVP in Allen. They still have a strong supporting cast. And they still like their chances.

“I’ve never seen so much happen to one team, one city, everything,” Beane said of last season. “And I don’t know if it was the weight of all that. I don’t know if guys were out of gas. … But I think we’ve had enough success, I think we’ve played some good football down the stretch [in other seasons that] I’m kind of treating last season like a little bit of an anomaly.”

McDermott said he will leave the projections to others. He will focus on the tasks immediately at hand, he said, in a season in which he will serve as defensive coordinator as well as head coach.

“We definitely look at what’s ahead of us as opposed to what’s behind us,” McDermott said. “But those experiences you take with you from a learning standpoint and a wisdom standpoint.”

Hamlin’s bid to resume his NFL career will garner considerable attention. But the Bills have other issues in training camp. There is a competition for the starting middle linebacker job. They must find a replacement for kick returner Nyheim Hines, who will miss the season after being injured in an accident while he reportedly was sitting on a stationary jet ski. Standout pass rusher Von Miller could be sidelined at the start of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered during a Thanksgiving game.

“It doesn’t make any sense to just try to fight to just be out there just to prove a point,” Miller said. “I want to be there when it matters. I want to be there late in the season, big-time playoff games, big-time games in general.”

Being involved in such games remains the expectation for the Bills. Asked how his team can take the elusive next step, Diggs said it’s simply about continuing to work and hoping for some better fortune to produce a breakthrough.

“Just continue to grind,” Diggs said. “I don’t want to give you a vanilla answer. But, like, at this point, we’ve been doing everything that we can. We’ve got the right pieces. I feel like right now we’re in a great spot. … People might be counting us out or putting us in a spot where they might not look at us as [being as] good as we might be or could be …. Obviously we’ve had some bad luck here and there. Some things happened. … So hopefully we get some luck, too.”

