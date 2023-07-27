In the intriguing AL East, contending is in the eye of the beholder

New York Yankees

(8.0 games back in AL East, 2.5 games out of final AL wild-card spot)

Advertisement

The Yankees are among the more fascinating teams to watch at the deadline. Since slugger Aaron Judge went down with a severe toe injury, their offense has been jarringly nonexistent. But Judge is playing rehab games in Tampa, and Manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t rule out a return as soon as this weekend in Baltimore. Starter Nestor Cortes should be back from injury before August is out. Even last year’s failed deadline acquisition, Frankie Montas, could return soon and act as a de facto deadline acquisition. Left-hander Carlos Rodón is back from the injury that kept him out early in the season, and he should be settling in more with each start.

So if you squint, the Yankees might be well positioned to improve just based on who they get back from injury in the near future. But they cannot count on Judge returning to his usual MVP form, and even if they could, an offense that is entirely reliant on him is no recipe for success. The Yankees do have a history of making big league-for-big league deals such as the one that brought them Harrison Bader last year. Bader, Luis Severino and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa are all free agents this winter, which perhaps would make them easier to part with to address other needs. But the Yankees have needs even with those players, and addition by subtraction is a tricky thing to predict.