Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Australia has won the toss for the first time this series and opted to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes test against England on Thursday. Australia has already retained the Ashes after a draw in the fourth test. The Aussies lead the series 2-1 going into the final game at The Oval with a chance to win it outright.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said there was one change to his team, with spinner Todd Murphy selected in place of allrounder Cameron Green.

England had already named its team ahead of the game and will field the same lineup from the fourth test.

That means veteran fast bowler James Anderson will play in the series-ender, which is likely to be his last Ashes test and possibly his last match for England. England’s leading wicket-taker in tests will turn 42 during the fifth test.

Advertisement

England was in control of the fourth test in Manchester before rain spoiled the end of the match to deny the home team a chance to take the series to a decisive game at the Oval.

Australia has held the Ashes since 2017.

___

Lineups:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood.

___

Gift this article Gift Article