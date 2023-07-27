Australia came into the World Cup with big dreams. Now it holds its breath.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SYDNEY — To attend a packed Australia World Cup watch party on a clear night at a metropolitan park would have to count among the tiptop sports experiences on the Earth. To attend that party while the beloved Matildas clunked and careened to the verge of the unthinkable would have to count as something else, something tepid, something vexing.

Might the Matildas actually not outlast the group stage?

The Matildas actually might not outlast the group stage.

It all comes down to Melbourne, to Monday night, to Australia vs. Canada, to good grief.

Here at 33 degrees South latitude, 7 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Fahrenheit, they packed Tumbalong Park on Thursday night at the fan festival amid Sydney, and they watched raptly on abundant big screens the scenes from Brisbane some 450 miles north. They watched as Australia intended to clinch passage through Group B to the knockout stage, as it led 1-0, and they watched then as Nigeria climbed into the utmost storylines of this World Cup with its 3-1 lead and its 3-2 win, while Australia looked toothless in its finishing and in the continuing and unclear absence of injured superstar Sam Kerr.

In one moment near the end of what wound up as 12 minutes of added time, the entire crowd in the park seemed to inhale with hopes to exult. A header from Alanna Kennedy found its way to Ellie Carpenter on the right in the box, and Carpenter sent one that Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saved without requiring acrobatics.

Everyone exhaled, and then everyone filed out, and Group B had Nigeria and Canada atop with four points each, Australia with three and Ireland with zero.

Australia had urgency.

Just two weeks ago, the bigger of the two co-hosts could envision surpassing its best-ever finish, the three straight quarterfinals of 2007, 2011 and 2015, maybe with a semifinal or maybe even better than that or maybe even better than that. Then Kerr hurt her left calf on the very last day of preparation, and much has gone disfigured since. A 1-0 opening win over Ireland looked filled up with barbed wire, and uncertainty has reigned, including some quibbles from the press about the murky way the Matildas program has provided news. The first update said she’d miss two games, which she has now, and a teammate said Kerr “tore” that calf, which a spokesman had to deny without clarifying, and on it goes into Monday and Melbourne.

It’s all loud because it’s a sports titan and a host country, but now some noise comes from a country much larger, population-wise. Nigeria, which has reached all nine World Cups but has withstood the group stage only twice — quarterfinals in the United States in 1999, round of 16 in France in 2019 — and which entered the World Cup protesting about pay, has looked like a group of somebodies worth paying more than something. It has, in fact, tied Canada, beaten Australian and epitomized the idea that the space between the titans and the tyros in global women’s soccer has narrowed from its previous chasm.

In fact, on the play that wound up deciding matters while the park in Sydney went hushed, it was Nigeria looking the part of the seasoned while Australia looked the part of the greenhorn.

With the score 2-1 and the minutes on 71, a hopeless ball flew from near midfield and strayed down to the Australia end, where Kennedy and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold committed indecision about corralling it. As the ball whirred between them, so did Asisat Oshoala, the much-decorated 28-year-old who plays for Barcelona and who had come on as a Nigeria substitute in the 64th minute. She had changed the tenor of the match with her energy, and now she was about to change the score of the match to something stunning.

She wriggled between the two lost souls down there and, with barely any angle left to utilize, she sent a shot that, with Arnold out of the goal, found its last shaft of opportunity and went on in. It was 3-1, and the park felt muffled and muddled.

Not so long before, a good swell of a cheer had gone up when Australia scored a beauty in the first minute of first-half added time, when Caitlin Foord on the left crossed to Emily van Egmond, whose right-footed push of the ball inside the right post qualified as gentle and pretty. Things looked maybe even a bit routine. Australia would clinch the group, Kerr could rest more, and look out in the knockout.

Yet after Foord got an ill-advised yellow card on an ill-advised challenge that hinted at a poise deficit, Nigeria got a goal, in the sixth minute of that first-half added time, when Rasheedat Ajibade sent one from the left that caromed off a leg and upward, settling all the way over on the right, where Uchenna Kanu’s put-in rolled across the grass inside the right post and qualified as gentle and pretty. They all went to halftime 1-1 and so did the park with the watch party in Sydney, and, this being the 21st century, some party hosts took the stage for some ear-mangling hollering into microphones.

But as the people watched down south as a filled stadium boomed up north, soon came a corner that entered the box in the 65th minute and met with multiple Nigerian heads, including Ajibade’s. Her try skipped through a diving Arnold across the goal face and over to the right, where Osinachi Ohale headed it in. Minutes later, Oshoala capitalized on the unaffordable indecision.

Everybody stayed to the end, cheered Kennedy’s goal on a header from a corner in of stoppage time, and made that mass held breath on Carpenter’s fleeting chance. Soon things had gotten unforeseeably complicated. Soon the hopes of a host all weighed on next Monday.

