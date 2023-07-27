Bronny James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital Thursday after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said in a statement that Bronny James was home resting with his family following the incident, which occurred at USC’s Galen Center. A spokesman for the LeBron James Family Foundation had said Tuesday that James, who will be a freshman at USC this fall, was in stable condition and had been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Merije Chukumerije, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai, said in Thursday’s statement that James was “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable” when he arrived at the hospital and had received “swift and effective” treatment from USC’s medical personnel.

The Athletic was first to report Thursday that James had been discharged.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote earlier Thursday on Twitter. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Known as Bronny, LeBron James Jr. is the eldest of LeBron and Savannah James’s three children. The 6-foot-3 guard rose to national prominence early in his standout high school career at Sierra Canyon School outside Los Angeles, and he has drawn media coverage for both his basketball skills and his professional video gaming associations.

A four-star recruit who chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State, James was selected as a McDonald’s all-American during his senior year thanks to his outside shooting ability and energetic defense. Projected as one of the country’s top name, image and likeness earners this fall, James has been viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft and has accumulated more than 7 million Instagram followers.

The 39-year-old LeBron James, who is set to enter his 21st professional season this fall, has long expressed a desire to play with his son in the NBA, hoping to become basketball’s version of Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., who were teammates with MLB’s Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991. James’s contract with the Los Angeles Lakers includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, which could theoretically help maximize his ability to team up with Bronny James next summer.

Many prominent members of the sports community expressed support for the James family this week, including Lakers legend Magic Johnson and the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, who is attempting to return to the NFL after a collision caused his heart to stop on the field during a game in January.

There has not yet been any indication whether Bronny James will attempt to continue his basketball career at USC.

Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu, who suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a team practice in July 2022, appeared in 14 games last season after returning to the court in January.

“Although [James’s] workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” Chukumerije said.

