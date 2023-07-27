D.C. United adds Brazilian playmaker Gabriel Pirani on loan

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United announced the signing of playmaker Gabriel Pirani on loan from Brazilian power Santos on Thursday, filling a midfield hole left by the midseason exit of Lewis O’Brien. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder from São Paulo will be on loan with United through the end of the year, with an option to turn the move into a permanent transfer. He will be eligible pending the receipt of his visa and international transfer certificate, a process that typically takes a couple of weeks.

A product of Santos’s youth academy, Pirani has recorded five goals and five assists over 77 appearances for the club since debuting in February 2021. This will be his third loan from Santos following two stints with other teams in the Brazilian top flight: last year with Cuiabá Esporte Clube and earlier this season with Fluminense, for whom he netted two goals in 24 appearances.

“Gabi is a bright young talent that will excite our fans with his technical ability and vertical play,” said Dave Kasper, United’s president of soccer operations. “His vision and playmaking ability in the final third will complement our current group, giving us an extra attacking dimension as we look to continue our push for playoffs.”

Pirani’s arrival will soften the blow of losing O’Brien, an influential Englishman who started 17 matches this season before returning to Premier League club Nottingham Forest earlier this month after his loan expired.

The Brazilian, however, is not a like-for-like replacement: O’Brien is a two-way player who typically partnered with Russell Canouse in defensive midfield, while Pirani is an attacking midfielder who tends to play higher up the pitch. The move could allow United Coach Wayne Rooney to drop Mateusz Klich back to the deeper midfield role he played earlier this season before shifting to a more advanced position following O’Brien’s arrival.

Pirani also bolsters United’s attack amid an uncertain future for forward Taxi Fountas, who remains on administrative leave during an MLS investigation. That probe, people familiar with the situation said, came after teammate Nigel Robertha accused Fountas of using a racial slur during D.C.’s loss to the New England Revolution on July 15. It’s the second such allegation to have been leveled against Fountas, after MLS found a September accusation by then-Inter Miami defender Aimé Mabika to be “credible” but could not “independently verify” it.

United is finalizing two other moves during the MLS midseason transfer window, which remains open until Aug. 2: the transfer of Icelandic defender-midfielder Victor Palsson to Belgian club KAS Eupen and the signing of Panamanian left back Eric Davis as a free agent.

D.C. (8-10-6) sits in the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff position with 10 matches remaining, though the regular season will remain on hiatus until mid-August to accommodate the Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring every team from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

United won, 1-0, at CF Montreal on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the Leagues Cup round of 32, and will host Mexican club Pumas on Saturday night in hopes of securing first place in the three-team group.

