Back home in College Park, Frances Tiafoe launches charitable fund

Standing on the main court at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park where he learned the game and still trains, Frances Tiafoe on Thursday announced a new initiative that will make tennis more accessible to kids from underserved communities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Launched in partnership with the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation, the Frances Tiafoe Fund will benefit the National Junior Tennis and Learning network, which provides free or low-cost tennis and education programming through more than 270 chapters, including the JTCC, nationwide.

“It’s not all about them being the next Frances Tiafoe,” the 10th-ranked men’s singles player in the world and the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone told reporters just a long volley from the spare room where, growing up, he often slept on a massage table alongside his twin brother.

Tiafoe’s father, Frances Tiafoe Sr., was the maintenance man at the JTCC, a position that granted Tiafoe and his brother, Franklin, free admission to the center’s beginners’ tennis clinic when they were 5. On Thursday, Tiafoe Sr. looked on with pride as his 25-year-old son laid the foundation for a future generation of kids who might also find success through tennis.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” Tiafoe Sr. said. “It’s what you’re willing to do for people who are less fortunate. For him now to be in the top 10 and doing this, it’s huge and eye-opening. We’ve been planning this for the last three or four years.”

While the JTCC’s current members can look to the facility’s most famous alumnus for inspiration, Tiafoe found it elsewhere as a kid.

“Just studying the game, learning about Arthur Ashe and seeing what Venus and Serena Williams did,” he said. “Just wanting to be in the same light as them, but being me. It gave me a ton of confidence and a ton of inspiration.”

The NJTL was co-founded by Ashe in 1969. In 2020, Tiafoe was awarded the ATP humanitarian award bearing Ashe’s name for his work with the network. In September, he became the first Black American man to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open since Ashe in 1972, and then returned to a hero’s welcome at the JTCC on what Prince George’s County officials declared Frances Tiafoe Day.

“A lot of people grew up in Prince George’s County in low-income areas,” Tiafoe told The Washington Post that day. “To do something great and change the whole mind-set of the community … I think we can do a lot of special things here.”

Thursday marked the next step toward that goal. The USTA Foundation announced a $150,000 grant to the fund, and Clif Bar, one of Tiafoe’s sponsors, contributed an additional $100,000.

“We’ll work with Frances with the new funding to maximize the impact of tennis here in Prince George’s County,” JTCC CEO Ray Benton said. “This is a big win for young tennis players all around the country, and we’re thrilled to be part of this program.”

“The biggest thing I want to tell all the young people who look up to me is it’s about the person first and the athlete second,” said Tiafoe, who stuck around after Thursday’s announcement to participate in a youth clinic with a few dozen kids. “You want to be remembered for who you are and not what you’ve done.”

Tiafoe has continued to accomplish plenty on the court this year. A win at the Stuttgart Open in June marked his third tour-level title and propelled him into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

An early exit at Wimbledon this month — his third consecutive third-round loss in a Grand Slam since his memorable run at the U.S. Open — left Tiafoe as frustrated as he has ever been after a match, but he was smiling again Thursday.

“Seeing how excited everyone was when I got home from Wimbledon, I thought, ‘You know what, I had a great run in Europe, I’ve had a great year so far,’” Tiafoe said. “It was a tough loss. I was very hard on myself, but now I’m back and motivated and happy to be out here.”

Tiafoe is looking forward to playing in front of friends and family at the Citi Open, which begins main draw play Monday at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center and which Tiafoe said means the most to him of any tournament outside the Grand Slams. He said he thought he might have gone on to win last year’s edition of the long-running event, which benefits the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, had he survived a classic three-set marathon against eventual champion Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals.

“I haven’t come in in better form in any other year,” Tiafoe said.

