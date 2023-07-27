Jeimer Candelario trying to concentrate as trade deadline approaches

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Standing at his locker a few hours before he launched a mammoth three-run homer Monday, Jeimer Candelario stuck to a familiar script that most veterans seem to use this time of year. He is not looking ahead to the trade deadline that looms over the team next Tuesday. He is focused on taking everything one day at a time. He is trying to be a good teammate and help produce. Ultimately, he wants to win.

There’s no doubt Candelario means all that. In recent weeks, Manager Dave Martinez has repeatedly noted that Candelario told him he wants to stay in Washington. But the reality is, if he wants to accomplish the last goal on his list more often, his best shot to do so might be with another team that acquires him at MLB’s Aug. 1 trade deadline.

“For sure, if other teams want you, it’s because you bring some value for their team,” Candelario said ahead of Monday’s game. “I just got to continue to do the hard work, and the results will come. And then after the results, if something happens, then it happens. You got to keep going and concentrate, and like I said, I’m concentrating day by day, and today is going to be a great day.”

Candelario is hitting .256 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI. A deeper dive at his advanced stats shows he has a career low in strikeout percentage (20.9 percent) while increasing his walk percentage from 6 percent last season to 8.2 percent this year. He has the third-best wins-above replacement (2.8) among third basemen, according to FanGraphs — better than Nolan Arenado and Austin Riley, the National League’s two all-stars at the position. Defensively, he is six outs above average this season after finishing six below average a year ago.

In short, it seems like a no-brainer that Candelario won’t be in a Nationals uniform by the time the trade deadline is all said and done.

“He’s been raking,” said shortstop CJ Abrams, who added that he has been picking Candelario’s brain on the left side of the infield. “A great bat, so I won’t be happy to see him leave, but whatever happens, happens.”

The Nationals signed Candelario to a one-year deal this offseason after a down season in 2022, hoping that he would bounce back. It’s not always a guarantee that one-year deals work out, but the Candelario signing has looked better with each swing.

Candelario has done a better job of elevating the ball compared with a year ago. He’s hitting groundballs on a career-low 38 percent of balls in play this season while increasing his flyball and line drive percentages.

A handful of teams are desperate for offense, meaning the Nationals could acquire a decent haul for Candelario. Not to mention, everyone from Martinez to his coaches to his teammates has raved about Candelario as a leader in the clubhouse.

“From a coaching standpoint, you understand it’s a business and all that, but you still struggle with someone that you’ve been with 4½, five months,” hitting coach Darnell Coles said. “My hope is that, if he gets traded, that he gets an opportunity to go to a playoff team and go deep into the playoffs. But at the end of the day, my preference is that he stays here because he’s a huge part of what we’re looking forward to doing moving forward.”

For comparison: Eduardo Escobar was traded from the New York Mets to the Los Angeles Angels in late June despite underperforming with a .236 batting average in 40 games. The Mets in return received two relievers who were the 17th- and 20th-best prospects in the Angels organization at the time, according to Baseball America.

Candelario should net a much greater return given his productivity this year. And while there’s no guarantee the prospects the Nationals receive will become productive big leaguers, it’s possible.

Take the 2017 trade between the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers. The Cubs, trying to win back-to-back titles, traded for catcher Alex Avila and reliever Justin Wilson. In return, they sent the Tigers two young players: a minor league shortstop named Isaac Paredes (now a contributor for the Tampa Bay Rays) and a raw but promising prospect named Jeimer Candelario.

After a few down years, Candelario finally blossomed into a strong offensive threat who led the majors in doubles two seasons ago. And now he’s a seasoned veteran who is on the other side of the trade deadline. If the Nationals move him as expected, they will hope to find another productive player.

“I don’t want to think about it. I don’t want the distraction right now,” Candelario said. “We have two and a half more months in the season. I just want to be able to give my best every single day. … I just want to take care of the moment that I live in right now and not worry about stuff that I can’t control.”

