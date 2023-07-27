Joe Burrow suffers calf injury during Bengals’ practice

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Cincinnati Bengals received a major scare in their training camp Thursday when quarterback Joe Burrow left the practice field on a cart after suffering what the team called an injury to the calf muscle in his right leg. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Burrow, a Pro Bowl selection last season who is negotiating a contract extension with the Bengals that is expected to make him the NFL’s highest-paid player, was injured without being hit as he moved to his right during a drill. He hopped several times on his left leg and then sat on the turf. He received medical attention from Bengals staffers and then was placed on a cart.

Burrow was wearing a sleeve on his lower right leg when he suffered the injury.

Coach Zac Taylor said at a news conference following the practice that Burrow had suffered a calf injury, but the severity was not immediately known.

“It was 10 minutes ago,” Taylor said. “So we don’t have any more information.”

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

Burrow, 26, has become one of the NFL’s biggest stars in his three seasons since the Bengals chose him with the No. 1 selection in the 2020 NFL draft. A torn ACL in his left knee cut short his rookie season, but he returned to lead the Bengals to consecutive AFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance over the past two seasons.

He became eligible for a contract extension, under the terms of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement, following his third NFL season. He and the Bengals have been negotiating a deal that is likely to surpass the five-year, $262.5 million extension quarterback Justin Herbert just completed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The $52.5 million average annual value of Herbert’s extension made him the league’s top-paid player, after deals signed over the offseason by fellow quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens gave each that distinction temporarily.

Zac Taylor calls it a calf issue for Joe Burrow.



Here’s everything he said after practice. pic.twitter.com/mpSlkB1pgB — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 27, 2023

Burrow chose to participate in training-camp practices rather than insist on completing the extension before he took the field. He said he wanted to have “a full training camp” for the first time in his NFL career. The coronavirus affected his rookie camp in 2020. His second camp in 2021 came as he returned from his knee surgery. Last year, he underwent an appendectomy just as training camp was getting underway.

Now, he could spend a portion of this camp recovering from this injury. Taylor said he did not address other Bengals players following Burrow’s injury Thursday.

“There’s no message,” Taylor said. “This is football. Guys go down with an injury that maybe is a day thing, who knows. We don’t message the team after every single person goes down. There’s a lot of guys that had soreness today that had reps cut down a little bit. So that’s just part of playing football.”

