In Summer Series, Premier League clubs take rivalries across the pond

When English Premier League clubs venture across the pond for summer preseason in the United States, the friendlies on tap often provide a mishmash of matchups against MLS squads and teams from across Europe. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Intra-Premier League exhibitions, however, are less common. But in an event billed as the Premier League Summer Series, six clubs — Chelsea, Fulham, Aston Villa, Brentford, Newcastle and Brighton & Hove — have spent the past week testing themselves against English opposition in friendlies traversing the East Coast.

For the players involved, the matches offer an opportunity to build form and fitness and get familiar with their opposition for the upcoming season — though hopefully not too familiar.

“It’s good that we play Premier League teams because we know that the level is really good,” Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans said. “But also you don’t want to give out too much information about how we’re going to play.”

After hosting games in Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Harrison, N.J., the Summer Series will culminate with a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field when Aston Villa meets Brentford and Chelsea faces West London rival Fulham. As the Premier League campaign creeps closer, each club will be looking to strike a balance between fine-tuning its preparations and wanting to put on a show for stateside supporters.

“We cannot forget it is preseason, and preseason is to improve, to start to see things because the most important thing for us will be the first Premier League match,” Fulham Manager Marco Silva said. “But at the same time, of course, you want to play in competitive games. You want to make people feel connection with Fulham, to try to get more people to support our football club. This is the reason why in every game — it doesn’t matter if it’s a friendly or not — we are going to try our best to have a good performance.”

Unai Emery, the Aston Villa manager who previously coached Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Villareal, says he naturally wants “to play against the best teams in different leagues.” But after his club finished seventh in his first season in charge, ahead of ninth-place Brentford and 10th-place Fulham — the team Villa faced Wednesday night in Orlando — Emery is relishing the chance to see how his players stack up against familiar foes.

“Last year, Fulham and Brentford, they were battling with us for the same position in the Premier League,” Emery said. “I think it is good to face them, and to know who we are in the preseason with the difference between them and us.”

The only club in the Summer Series that didn’t finish in the top half of the 2022-23 table is also the event’s marquee draw: Chelsea, a five-time Premier League champion that just two years ago won the UEFA Champions League. Despite reportedly spending north of $700 million to add the likes of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández and Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk last season, the Blues are coming off an 11-16-11 campaign and 12th-place finish.

With new manager Mauricio Pochettino implementing his tactical philosophy and further roster additions — headlined by French forward Christopher Nkunku and Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson — entering the mix, Chelsea has stayed busy ahead of what it hopes will be a redemptive campaign.

“It was a disappointing season — I think everyone involved in the club and everyone outside the club could probably tell you that,” Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell said. “It’s definitely not a holiday. It’s a very important trip for us, and it’s going to set us up for the season.”

Integrating offseason reinforcements is a point of emphasis for every team in the Summer Series. Mexican forward Raúl Jiménez linked up with Fulham in Orlando after signing with the club earlier this week. Brentford has brought Irish center back Nathan Collins and German winger Kevin Schade into the fold. And Villa’s additions include French winger Moussa Diaby, Spanish center back Pau Torres and Belgian midfielder Tielemans.

“Being in a new club, a new environment with new teammates, it’s very important for me to be away with the team and to get to know everyone,” Tielemans said. “It’s a completely new, fresh start.”

For the myriad national team players dotting each roster, the preseason tour also serves a longer-term purpose: Exposing them to the steamy summer heat and considerable travel they may face when the 2026 World Cup is played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“These preseasons are very important to get used to that and playing in those conditions,” said Chilwell, a regular for England’s national team. “They should hopefully put us in good stead for the World Cup, which we’re all very excited about and hopefully we can qualify for.”

With the 2024 Copa America and 2025 Club World Cup also set for American soil, a number of these players will be back stateside to play meaningful games sooner than later. (Chelsea has already qualified for the Club World Cup, by virtue of its 2020-21 Champions League triumph.)

But to the clubs, the hope is the lessons learned in the Summer Series will pay immediate dividends — namely, when the 2023-24 Premier League campaign kicks off Aug. 11.

“I believe it brings really big value,” Brentford center back Ethan Pinnock said. “Obviously, you’re going up against players you’re familiar with playing against and that you know once the season starts you will be playing against. So it’s a nice early test.”

