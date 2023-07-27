Aces’ Riquna Williams arrested, charged with felony domestic violence

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Riquna Williams, a member of the Las Vegas Aces’ WNBA championship team, was barred from team activities after her arrest on nine felony domestic violence charges involving a person whom authorities identified as her spouse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Williams, who was suspended without pay for 10 games in 2019 over a domestic violence incident, faces felony charges of assault constituting domestic violence with a deadly weapon, coercion constituting domestic violence, three counts of domestic battery by strangulation and four misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, according to court records obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“The court does have concerns regarding the extremely violent nature of the allegations in this case, that they were alleged to have occurred over an extended period of time,” Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said during Williams’ initial court appearance on Wednesday. Chief Deputy District Attorney Glen O’Brien confirmed that Williams stands accused of “multiple violent allegations against her spouse.”

Williams was freed from jail without bail Wednesday, less than a day after her arrest, and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. Williams, 33, must meet alcohol monitoring requirements and has another court appearance Aug. 2.

The arrest report, obtained by the Las Vegas Fox affiliate, states that about 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to a residence for a reported domestic disturbance and a woman, identified as Williams’s wife, said the two had been arguing since 3 a.m., with Williams accusing her of infidelity. In an argument in their bedroom, “the woman stated that Riquna battered her, repeatedly punched and kicked her” and, as Williams strangled her, she said, “I’ll kill you here and walk to the jail myself!” according to the police report. The alleged victim estimated that the incident lasted about one hour.

In announcing that Williams is “at this time precluded from participating in team activities,” the Aces added that they are “gathering more information” and would have no further comment. With the WNBA’s best record, 22-2, the team was traveling Wednesday and plays Sunday in Dallas. Williams has been out most of the season with a lower back injury.

