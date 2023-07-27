Sean Payton rips Nathaniel Hackett for ‘one of worst coaching jobs’ ever

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was no mystery why the Denver Broncos turned to Sean Payton after fielding the NFL’s most embarrassing team last season. And Payton got to the heart of the matter in a recent interview, calling Nathaniel Hackett’s performance as head coach historically bad. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “They can only beat the [expletive] out of you so much,” the 59-year-old Payton told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, “but everybody’s got a little stink on their hands. It’s not just Russell [Wilson]. It was a [poor] offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

The former New Orleans Saints coach, who led that team to an NFC South title in his first year in 2006, is tasked with righting a Broncos team that hasn’t fielded a winner since 2016 and finished 5-12 (4-11 under Hackett) despite the trumpeted arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Payton said, “and that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much [expletive] time trying to win the offseason — the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.

“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. ‘Hard Knocks,’ all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together [in Washington]? I was at the Giants [in 2000]. I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s [Sanders] there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen … just put the work in.”

Topping his list is fixing whatever ailed Wilson, who was given a five-year, $245 million contract and drew increasingly negative headlines last season. Among the darts were how he allegedly worked out and stretched for hours on the team’s flight to London while his teammates snoozed and how he had a personal office inside the locker room. It all coalesced quickly and badly around Wilson, with Hackett often appearing hapless on the sidelines.

“Oh, man, there’s so much dirt around that. There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it. This BS that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in presnap penalties on both sides of the ball.”

Hackett arrived in Denver after serving as offensive coordinator in Green Bay, but he and Wilson never forged the kind of relationship Hackett had with Aaron Rodgers. Hackett is back with Rodgers as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets and Wilson, now 34, lands with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who was Payton’s quarterbacks coach for 10 years in New Orleans.

Payton noted that Wilson’s “still got gas in the tank,” but gone is a personal support staff that included a personal athletic trainer, a strength and conditioning coach and massage therapist as well as Wilson’s own quarterback coach Jake Heaps, who no longer can access the Broncos’ facility.

“That wasn’t his fault,” Payton said of Wilson. “That was the parents who allowed it. That’s not an incrimination on him, but an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president and everybody else who watched it all happen.

“Now, a quarterback having an office and a place to watch film is normal, but all those things get magnified when you’re losing. And that other stuff, I’ve never heard of it. We’re not doing that.”

