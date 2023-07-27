Virginia Tech needed more at wide receiver. The transfer portal delivered.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech’s Ali Jennings rose from his director’s chair on the stage and approached the lectern for his turn to address reporters Wednesday afternoon at ACC Kickoff, the conference’s season-opening media event. The transfer from Old Dominion was then asked about his sparkling performance against the Hokies last season.

The senior wide receiver paused, smiled shyly and turned to deliver a message to two of his new teammates, tight end Nick Gallo and defensive end Josh Fuga, as well as second-year coach Brent Pry, all of whom were seated to Jennings’s left several steps away.

“First off, I want to say I’m sorry to my coach and my teammates now about that last year,” Jennings said, referring to his five receptions for 122 yards in the Monarchs’ 20-17 upset of their Commonwealth rival in Norfolk in the first game of the season.

Pry laughed heartily when Jennings offered the apology, comforted in the knowledge that the first-team all-Sun Belt selection is set to be a major contributor to Virginia Tech’s passing attack, which ranked second to last in the conference last season at200.3 yards per game.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Jennings finished with 54 catches for 959 yards, both team highs, and led his conference with nine receiving touchdowns. He caught at least one touchdown in seven straight games.

The Hokies had just nine passing touchdowns, the fewest in the ACC. Kaleb Smith led Virginia Tech in receiving touchdowns with three but transferred to Notre Dame, leaving the Hokies significantly depleted at the position.

Jennings, meanwhile, indicated he was sold on Virginia Tech from the moment he met with the coaching staff and a handful of players during his first visit.

“I see it being a fun year watching us this year,” said Jennings, who grew up in Richmond as a Hokies fan and often attended games at Lane Stadium. “The receiver room is insane. This is the deepest receiver room I’ve ever been in. It’s going to be fun, and it’s going to be — I just feel like it’s going to be difficult to stop us.”

Jennings’s optimism about the passing game stems not only from his presence but also the arrival of Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane. Felton, a redshirt senior, led Norfolk State in receiving last year. Lane, a senior, started 11 games for Middle Tennessee State.

Jennings and Felton had a connection well before they elected to come to Blacksburg. One of Jennings’s closest friends played with Felton at Norfolk State, and the two wide receivers talked about joining forces at Virginia Tech when they entered the transfer portal.

Jennings, who began his college football career at West Virginia before transferring to Old Dominion in 2021, had been acquainted with Lane as well, having played against him while at Old Dominion. Jennings, Felton and Lane have spent considerable time together working out during the offseason.

“They’re all really talented guys,” Gallo said. “. . . They’re great teammates, too. They can’t help themselves but to say: ‘Let’s throw. Let’s do this. Let’s get this going.’ So I think they’re all really bought in along with being extremely talented players.”

The trio are gaining familiarity with the offensive scheme of coordinator Tyler Bowen, who is entering his second year at Virginia Tech following one season as the tight ends coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bowen also was the co-offensive coordinator in 2020 at Penn State, where Pry served as defensive coordinator.

Bowen, who played at Maryland from 2007 to 2009, was the Nittany Lions’ offensive recruiting coordinator and had a hand in influencing Jennings, Felton and Lane to commit to a rebuilding program.

Among the top priorities for Bowen and Pry following a 3-8 season last year was upgrading their speed at wide receiver to generate more explosive plays. Virginia Tech ranked near the bottom nationally in pass plays covering 20 or more yards last season.

Thus the anticipation continues to build as fall camp approaches, with Jennings and Felton expected to start on the outside while Lane handles duties in the slot.

“I think first and foremost, just another year for Tyler Bowen as a play caller,” Pry said of why he foresees more chunk plays in the passing game. “I know what it’s like in year one, and there’s growing pains. . . .

“At the same time, we had to go out and get some explosive playmakers, and we did that. The guys in that wide receiver room, with Ali being one of them, we did some things that were necessary to allow us to have a better opportunity to create big plays.”

Gift this article Gift Article