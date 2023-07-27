Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Angels ended all uncertainty about their plans for what could be the final few months of their Shohei Ohtani era. They traded planning for their future to cling to the present, dealing two of their top prospects to the Chicago White Sox for one of the top available starters, Lucas Giolito, and hard-throwing reliever Reynaldo Lopez.

The Angels, three games over .500 and four games out of the final American League wild-card spot, are going for it. So Ohtani, the greatest two-way star of the modern era, is not going anywhere before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The “it” for which the Angels are going is not necessarily the same as other deadline buyers. Even with Giolito and Lopez, they do not look like a title contender. They do not even seem likely to surpass the Texas Rangers or Houston Astros (both of whom will probably add to their rosters before the deadline) to win the American League West.

Advertisement

But with a few months left to convince Ohtani they can build a winning team around him before he mulls his future in free agency, the Angels are trying to get him to October for the first time since he signed out of Japan before the 2018 season. Ohtani has made clear that he wants to be somewhere he can win. So the Angels, whose inability to make the playoffs despite having Ohtani and future Hall of Famer Mike Trout for half a decade almost defies logic, are going to try to prove they can.

In Giolito, the Angels acquired one of the top starters available at the deadline, a right-hander who also happens to be a Southern California native. The 29-year-old has a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts. He will be a free agent after this season.

Lopez is also entering his free agent winter. The righty has late-inning stuff and is averaging more than a strikeout per inning, and he improves the depth of the Angels’ bullpen.

Advertisement

Funnily enough, Giolito and Lopez have been traded together once before. At one point, they were supposed to be the future of the Washington Nationals’ rotation. But the Nationals traded them, along with now Rangers starter Dane Dunning, to the White Sox in the winter of 2016 for outfielder Adam Eaton. Now, instead of being exchanged for big league ready help, they are that help — or at least part of it. The Angels may not be done dealing just yet.

And while their arrival does not guarantee the Angels anything, owner Arte Moreno and General Manager Perry Minasian are not exactly delusional for believing this is the Angels’ best chance to get to October in recent memory. Trout is due back from injury soon. Anthony Rendon has missed much of this season with various ailments, but he is a middle-of-the-order presence when healthy. Shortstop Zach Neto charged through their minor league system and has brought energy to a formerly lifeless infield. They already added veterans Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar to bolster infield depth. And outfielder Mickey Moniak, a former Philadelphia Phillies first overall pick, seems to have found something since joining the Angels and playing more regularly.

But the Angels might need some help. Both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox stand between them and the final wild-card spot. The Red Sox dealt Enrique Hernández to the Dodgers this week but are not necessarily selling. The Yankees, who will soon get Aaron Judge back after months on the injured list, are probably not giving in, either. The Toronto Blue Jays, Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are also in contention for the three available wild-card spots.

Not all of those teams would do what the Angels are doing in similar circumstances, pulling from a still rebuilding minor league system to help their big league team with two players that may only stay for a few months. But those teams are not desperately trying to prove to one of the best players of this generation that they can win enough to keep him. The Angels are going to try.

Gift this article Gift Article