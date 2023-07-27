At Worlds, Team USA falls to dominant Aussies in 4x200 freestyle relay

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the end, there was nothing Team USA’s coaching staff at the World Aquatics Championships could have done to stave off the inevitable in Thursday’s final of the women’s 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay. Shake up the lineup. Bring Missy Franklin and Jenny Thompson out of retirement. Clone three more Katie Ledeckys and line them all up on the starting blocks. Nothing could have taken down their Australian rivals.

In a race that served as a microcosm of Australia’s dominance this week in Fukuoka, Japan, four of its best female middle-distance swimmers — Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus — trounced the Americans by nearly four seconds and obliterated their own world record to take the gold medal in a time of 7 minutes 37.50 seconds.

Team USA’s quartet of Erin Gemmell, Ledecky, Bella Sims and Alex Shackell earned the silver in 7:41.38 — a time that would have been a world record two years ago but that on Thursday was only good enough for a distant runner-up finish to the Aussies.

After Ledecky, in the second leg, produced the Americans’ fastest split of the day (1:54.39) and Sims (1:54.64) outpaced Australian counterpart Throssell (1:55.80) in the third leg, Team USA actually carried a slim lead into the final leg.

But Shackell, a 16-year-old sprinter who was a surprise lineup choice following a strong showing in the preliminary heats, was no match for Titmus, the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 free. Titmus, 22, produced the fastest relay split in history, a blistering 1:52.41, to pull away from Shackell (1:56.38) and smash Australia’s own world record of 7:39.29 in the event from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“It was crazy,” Shackell told reporters in Japan about being matched with Titmus in the anchor leg. “I didn’t really have time to think. I just went for it and tried my best to hold on.”

For Ledecky, 26, Thursday’s medal was her third of these World Championships — she also won silver in the 400 free and gold in the 1,500 free — and 25th of her career, the most of any female swimmer in history. She will have one more medal chance Saturday in the 800 free, in which she will be the overwhelming favorite. If she wins, it would be the 16th individual gold of her career at Worlds, which would break a tie with Michael Phelps for the most in history by any swimmer.

For Australia, the relay victory was one of three on Thursday, alongside Kyle Chalmers’s in the men’s 100 free and Kaylee McKeown’s in the women’s 50 backstroke, extending its dominance over Team USA in the gold-medal tally through five days of the eight-day meet. While the Americans lead the Aussies in the overall medal count (21 to 13), Australia has tripled Team USA in golds, nine to three.

Also Thursday, France’s Leon Marchand completed a sweep of the men’s individual medleys, taking gold in the 200 IM (1:54.82) to go with his earlier one at 400 meters and cementing his status as the top all-around male swimmer in the world and one of the focal points of next summer’s Paris Olympics.

