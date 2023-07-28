After years of buildup, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will finally meet

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, as boxers Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. continued to compile victories while elbowing their way into the discussion as the most accomplished welterweights of all time, the promise of a mega-bout between the undefeated champions remained fleeting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials within their promotional camps had been unable to reach an agreement despite the prospect of robust ticket sales and record pay-per-view buys.

So when Crawford’s contract with Top Rank expired two years ago, he signed with Premier Boxing Champions, the same outfit that promotes Spence, anticipating the fight would come together quickly. Still, delays persisted as the sides remained apart on terms.

His patience wearing thin, Crawford took it upon himself to expedite the process that yielded Saturday night’s 12-round main event for the undisputed 147-pound title at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, where tickets sold out almost immediately.

“Errol and I got on the phone to get the biggest fight in boxing made,” Crawford said during a recent virtual news conference. “We both understood the assignment and had the same goals and dreams in mind. We came together to make sure we were both mature enough to get the fight made.”

On the line will be four major title belts in a division with an extensive history of producing compelling fights and fighters. Crawford (39-0, 30 knockouts), the slight betting favorite, is the World Boxing Organization champion. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) owns the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council straps.

The winner will become the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era and lay claim to pound-for-pound supremacy in a clash drawing comparisons to generational fights such as Sugar Ray Leonard against Thomas Hearns in 1981.

Spence, 33, grew up hearing about that era-defining welterweight bout from his father and frequently watched highlights online.

“We’ve got to make sure that people are going to remember this fight, and people are going to talk about it how they talk about Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns and all the great fights 40 years ago,” Spence said. “I want somebody, my kid or somebody else’s kid, you know, 20, 30 years from now, to watch it on YouTube.”

In terms of projected revenue, officials at Showtime, which is televising the featured card on pay-per-view, have indicated they are anticipating numbers potentially in line with Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao in 2015. That fight, also years in the making, set a pay-per-view record of more than $400 million.

In terms of styles, the stark contrast between Crawford and Spence, much like that of Mayweather and Pacquiao, has produced plenty of pre-fight intrigue.

Spence is a self-professed pressure fighter who is at his best when moving forward, using a heavy jab to break down — and in some cases overwhelm — his opponents. In his most recent bout, for instance, Spence collected a technical knockout last year over Yordenis Ugas to claim the WBA title when the fight was stopped in the 10th round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

Ugas’s right eye was completely closed by that time. An examination subsequently revealed a broken orbital bone.

“The objective is always to get the win, first and foremost, but if you’ve followed our careers, you know that Errol and I are always in exciting fights,” Crawford said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that this fight will be more of the same.”

The 35-year-old Crawford, meanwhile, has ascended to the upper reaches of welterweight stardom thanks to technical proficiency highlighted by hand speed and footwork. Among the signature components of his expansive arsenal is his ability to seamlessly alternate between orthodox and southpaw, a feint that routinely rattles opponents.

But Crawford also is virtually unmatched as a closer, as evidenced in his previous bout, in which he scored a sixth-round knockout of David Avanesyan in December in Omaha. Four of Crawford’s past five fights have not gone past the ninth round. The other concluded when Crawford knocked down Shawn Porter twice in the 10th.

“I have wanted to see this fight for a long time, and I can tell Spence and Crawford have wanted it, too,” said Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, who will be working the corner for lightweight contender Giovanni Cabrera as part of Saturday’s co-feature. “They want to know and prove which one is the best. It will be a close fight. While on paper it has the look of Leonard-Hearns, I think it could end up being better.”

