Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two days after Justin Herbert agreed to a record contract extension, the quarterback in line to dwarf his deal exited practice on a cart Thursday afternoon. If you feared the worst for Joe Burrow, how do you think he felt? As his right calf throbbed, his season and his lottery ticket seemed at risk.

It took about 15 minutes before the Cincinnati Bengals revealed their Ohio-bred superstar hadn’t suffered a major injury. Amid the relief, Burrow should’ve come to a realization: The wise play is not to play until there is a binding agreement about the megamillions he is destined to receive. For his calf to heal fully, the ink needs to dry on his signature. His scare was a call to action.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick of a 2020 draft in which Herbert went sixth to the Los Angeles Chargers, could be patient with Cincinnati. He’s at the beginning of his fourth season. The Bengals have him under contract for this season, and they hold a fifth-year option and then the franchise tag if negotiations go off the rails Lamar Jackson style. But both sides need to show urgency.

Advertisement

Prudent investment never can be assumed when the frugal Bengals are involved, but this is their opening to consummate a fair deal. Burrow saw the downside of betting on himself flash before his eyes. Another dominant season and deep playoff run could increase his bargaining power, but in football, it’s not worth it. Burrow missed the second half of his rookie season after tearing two left knee ligaments. Since then, he hasn’t missed a game because of injury. But this calf problem compels him to seek financial security over the pursuit of historically absurd money.

It’s a given that Burrow will reset the quarterback market in some way. However, if he wants to complete a new deal before the regular season, he may not seek to be too great an outlier. If so, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown must treat it as a gift and open the vault immediately.

In the summer before his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes entered into an intricate 10-year, $450 million pact with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was coming off his first Super Bowl triumph, and since then, he has made two more appearances in the title game and added a second Lombardi Trophy. Burrow’s success hasn’t been as dramatic. But add the context of who he plays for, and you see a star who has lifted one of the worst franchises in professional sports to a level of sustainable excellence it has never experienced.

Advertisement

This is Joey Franchise, the greatest of Mahomes’s challengers. In the past two seasons, Burrow has led the Bengals to five playoff wins, doubling the franchise’s all-time total. They have shed their forlorn reputation. For the first time, they have a reserved seat in the upper echelon. At 26 years old and full of moxie, Burrow isn’t satisfied.

“The window’s my whole career,” Burrow said in January when asked how long Cincinnati can contend.

Even though Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl LVI berth two seasons ago, Brown isn’t likely to commit the way the Chiefs did with Mahomes. NFL teams are still upset with the Cleveland Browns for fully guaranteeing $230 million to Deshaun Watson, and Cincinnati is the last team you’d expect to validate the practice. But Burrow is certain to receive more than the $262.5 million extension awarded to Herbert, who has yet to win a playoff game. Herbert has $218.7 million in guarantees spread throughout the deal. It’s richer than the $260 million agreement (with $185 million in guarantees) that Jackson reached with the Baltimore Ravens in late April.

Advertisement

“I’m not shocked that this thing is where it is,” Brown said at the start of training camp. “It’s only natural that they want to get what they can get, the best that they can get.”

Neither Burrow nor the Bengals have negotiated in the media. Their talks have remained amicable and quiet. But now there’s a pressure point. It became clear after Burrow dropped back to pass in practice, climbed the pocket, made a routine escape of the pass rush — and then writhed in pain after a noncontact injury. Using his left leg, he hopped away from the action, threw the football to the turf, sat on the grass and reached for his right calf.

Here's our video of Joe Burrow injuring his right calf and being carted off at camp today. #Bengals @fox19



Zac Taylor is calling it a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/1iGFwgtRL7 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 27, 2023

Fortunately, he seems okay. For Burrow, it may turn out to be an insignificant preseason setback. But for the franchise, it will lead to a defining opening to maintain — or ruin — the good and uncommon thing they’ve built.

Advertisement

Burrow knows he will get paid. While he wants multigenerational wealth for his family, he burns to win. He understands the impact he could have, and it would be remarkable if he could pull it off in Cincinnati. So a long-term commitment to him is a pledge to aspire to be more than the Bengals have ever been.

It’s a promise to stop being cheap and function like respectable organization. The 87-year-old Brown still doubles as the owner and general manager, but beneath the awkward power structure, there is an encouraging level of stability and culture. They have a good football executive in Duke Tobin and a solid young offensive-minded head coach in Zac Taylor. They have defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, whose ingenuity has been invaluable. Burrow has a deep group of enviable offensive weapons, led by big-play, touchdown-generated receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bengals spent good money to poach former Kansas City left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. They will have to spend even more if they want to keep Higgins and Chase. Higgins, who was in the same draft class as Burrow, is also early in his negotiating window. Chase, the fifth overall pick in 2021, is a year away from starting that process. Burrow and Chase, who also played together at LSU, seem here to stay, no matter the cost. But Higgins, not a market shifter yet very expensive, could be the indicator of whether the Bengals truly have changed.

Advertisement

A great team would retain Burrow and both of his favorite targets. Does Cincinnati want to be great around Burrow? Or will they make the mistake of asking him to mask all their sins?

“I don’t know how these pieces are going to fit just yet,” Brown said. “We have a pretty good idea of how much we have to spend and how it’s accounted for in the cap. And we don’t know where these other deals will end up. But we know we will be pressed to fit them all in.”

Burrow trusts the Bengals have the will and the stamina to strive like they never have. That effort starts with him. On Tuesday, he watched Herbert get rewarded. By Thursday, Burrow had fallen and realized how fragile all this promise can be.

Before he rises, the Bengals need to renew their commitment to him. His security must be their priority. His career is their window, after all.

Gift this article Gift Article