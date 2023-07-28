England, tested with another injury, keeps adapting at the World Cup

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SYDNEY — With so much wonder in the air Friday night, from a 21-year-old Londoner’s goal in the sixth minute to an England team that started off looking exhilarating to a buzzy World Cup crowd of 40,439, the last thing anybody at Sydney Football Stadium needed was a reminder of that scourge of women’s soccer gaining more note: knee injuries.

And then here came a stretcher.

Keira Walsh, no less than the England catalyst according to many of the many soccer savants of England, had buckled onto the grass around the 35th minute after no apparent physical contact. She had called for help, and England’s eventual 1-0 win over Denmark had slid to the background even amid itself. The match had stopped for several minutes, and various media outlets, including the BBC, had suggested she had appeared to say, “I’ve done my knee.”

And a stadium tamed from there.

Could this injury — the details of which remained unclear immediately after the match — add drearily to an ongoing discussion in women’s soccer: the wave of ACL injuries?

Afterward, no one knew just yet, and England Manager Sarina Wiegman told BBC Radio 5 Live, “Let’s not make assumptions.” She said that in a world in which assumptions are a cottage industry.

“We started really well,” said Laura Coombs, the 32-year-old player who replaced Walsh in midfield. “I think we’re shaken, obviously, by losing Keira.”

“Of course I feel a little bit sorry for England that they lost Keira Walsh,” said the Danish Manager Lars Sondergaard, adding that he hoped it was not as bad as it appeared. ”

“Of course I’m concerned she couldn’t walk off the pitch,” Wiegman said, “but we don’t know yet so we can’t take any assumptions.” It’s the World Cup, she said later on, so teams must proceed.

England has proceeded without Mead and Williamson and Fran Kirby, all assured of missing out from before the beginning here, and it has proceeded to the top of Group D with six points, ahead of China and Denmark with three each. It has edged both Haiti and Denmark by 1-0. It has adapted. It might have to adapt again.

One way to adapt would be the revelations that come out of the substitutes list, which is where Lauren James remained during the England-Haiti match until the 61st minute, when she entered the game. Similarly, teammate Rachel Daly had gone in in the 76th minute.

Wiegman started them against Denmark, and the idea seemed wise straightaway. In that sixth minute, the ball came out from the box to Daly on the left, and Daly slid it to James, to her right. James, the younger sister of another professional footballer, Reece James, but a burst of skill and strength in her own right, blazed past the first defender. Her dart to a bit of space atop the box wrung a budding roar from the England-tilted crowd.

Then, with bodies all around her in Denmark red, she whipped a shot between two of those defenders and hurrying 22 yards toward the right edge of the goal, into which it curled. James ran over to the left to celebrate, her teammates romped over to join her in a giddy pile, and it looked like an arrival. For some, it might have called to mind Michael Owen’s gasp of a goal against Argentina in France at age 18 in the 1998 men’s World Cup.

For others, it called to mind only Lauren James.

“An amazing feeling,” James said, “and something I always dreamed of,” with “always” a relative term in her case.

“Super goal,” Coombs said. “She’s more than capable of doing that every day. She’s a special talent.” And: “She can be that player for us even with our load of attacking talent.”

“It upset us a little bit,” Sondergaard said. “We were then on the back foot a little bit. And England got confidence through this beautiful goal.”

“As you know,” Wiegman said, “I always talk about team performances” rather than individual, but in another few sentences she conceded, “She made, indeed, a very nice goal.” And as if aware how such moments can become inflated to distraction with all the noise around England teams, Wiegman said: “We’re careful with her. She’s a very young, talented player. Yes, we’re very happy with her performance.”

It seemed to do as Sondergaard said it did. England soon was all over the place, its passing crisp and sure, its advantage shown in possession stats and the ball taking up residence in the Denmark end for so long the England goalkeeper Mary Earps could have brought along a pillow for brief naps.

But then as a genuine World Cup contender looked genuine, Walsh went down. The action stopped for minutes on end. The mirth stopped for more. “We really dominated the first half,” Wiegman said, “then Keira went out, then we had to adapt to the situation.”

Denmark changed formation, then tactics, then tenor, and by the 87th minute it had an oh-my moment when Nicoline Sorensen ran over to the left side to get a lost ball, turned around and crossed it gorgeously to Amalie Vangsgaard, who had scored in Denmark’s opener.

Vangsgaard’s header hit the right post, or the night really would have gotten gloomy. England fans got to sing the old “Sweet Caroline” which has swept so much of the world as a sports anthem, all while appreciative of the hard, shaken work of adaptation.

