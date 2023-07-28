Greg Norman and LIV Golf have a message: We’re not going away

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 100 decision-makers from advertising agencies and global brands gathered at the stylish Public Hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side this week, to hear about a business that has no plans of disappearing into the night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The invite-only event on Wednesday was billed as LIV Golf’s “upfront,” a nod to the annual efforts by television networks to woo sponsors and court New York City checkbooks. The assembled execs nibbled on tuna tartare and whipped ricotta crostini, as they listened to star golfers Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau rave about the circuit’s team format and LIV Golf officials boast about their demographics, growth and future plans.

It was the biggest sign to date that not only is LIV Golf still alive seven weeks after its Saudi benefactors struck a shocking deal with the PGA Tour, but it has ambitious plans for the future, even if the golf establishment and some PGA Tour officials are racing to write LIV’s obituary.

Advertisement

And while some have expressed skepticism about LIV’s future plans, there came Greg Norman, LIV’s brash chief executive, to the stage.

“Have we had head winds? No s---, we’ve had head winds,” Norman said, according to audio of the event obtained by The Washington Post. “It’s a lot of head winds, but you got to get those head winds because when people started to understand what we got, and you can speak to the players about this later on. … They got it straight away. They recognized it, they saw the PowerPoint presentation, they understood into the future. They weren’t looking one year into it, two years into it, three years into it — they were looking many years into it.”

LIV officials say they’re pleased with the organization’s growth thus far, though it has struggled to make inroads with big-name sponsors or catch on with many in the golf world, especially domestically. LIV posted sluggish TV ratings early this season, and its viewership numbers are no longer made public.

Advertisement

Norman has said little publicly since the Saudi Public Investment Fund agreed to work with the PGA Tour, pooling their resources under one corporate umbrella and ending their costly legal battle. That deal was billed as one that would unify the sport and ensure that professional golf would be stable and financially viable for years to come.

The exact future of LIV, though, has been less certain. The basic framework agreement says only that LIV will continue to exist and will complete its 2023 season. PGA Tour officials have offered no assurances for LIV beyond that.

Norman, though, has never had to dig too deep to summon confidence. On the hotel ballroom stage, Arlo White, a LIV broadcaster, asked about the circuit’s future.

“Just continue on the pathway where we are right now,” Norman said. “I’m getting calls today about other players wanting to come. Been getting a lot of interest from that myself, personally.”

Since the agreement, he went on, “the hurdles have been removed in a lot of ways. Now people see that, oh, like we’ve always said from Day 1, we want to stand shoulder to shoulder. We want to be supportive of the golfing ecosystem. We want to grow the golfing ecosystem. Our platform is different than the PGA Tour’s platform. … Is there room for both of us? One hundred percent, and they’re realizing that now.”

Advertisement

Norman, though, won’t be the one deciding LIV Golf’s fate. And if the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF manage to agree on final terms and their partnership becomes official, the tour has made clear it plans to oust Norman immediately. The PGA Tour officials declined to comment, but Ron Price, the organization’s chief operating officer, told a Senate subcommittee this month, “We have a complete infrastructure in place to manage events. It would make no sense to bring in that type of executive to manage what is now a 14 series of events.”

It is also possible that no one yet knows what will become of LIV — or who will ultimately make that decision. Under the terms of the initial deal, the PGA Tour, as “competition manager,” would oversee LIV operations, and Saudi PIF would continue to fund the circuit.

With its team competition, shotgun starts, 54-hole events, smaller fields and no-cut tournaments, LIV Golf’s product is different than the PGA Tour’s. It has met resistance from many traditionalists, though the PGA Tour has already adjusted its plans to add LIV-like elements: a series of elevated events with smaller fields, no cuts and guaranteed purses.

Advertisement

According to the early agreement between the tour and the Saudi PIF, a newly created commercial entity, with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan as its chief executive, will evaluate LIV’s prospects and “make a good faith assessment of the benefits of team golf in general.” The new company’s board — which would be chaired by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor, and also include three PGA Tour officials — would make the final decision “with a recommendation” from Monahan.

LIV officials and golfers were as surprised as their PGA Tour counterparts when the deal was announced, not privy to the secretive negotiations. The lack of details raised questions about whether LIV would be folded into the PGA Tour or the European-based DP World Tour, or whether it would fade away entirely.

But Norman sent a letter to LIV employees on June 23, saying, “I could not be more optimistic about the opportunities ahead.” And while Al-Rumayyan hasn’t addressed LIV’s future publicly, he’s known as a big proponent of the team concept, and many around LIV say he’s as bullish about the product as ever. He met with LIV players at tournaments in Spain and in London to reassure them that LIV is not close to winding down operations.

Advertisement

“The meetings that he had with players were very reassuring and very much forward-looking at how LIV can continue to evolve and develop,” Gary Davidson, LIV Golf’s chief operating officer and an executive with Performance54, the golf management firm that helps run LIV, said in an interview.

Davidson said at no point since the PGA Tour deal was struck have LIV officials been told to curtail spending or otherwise slow down operations. The circuit has five events remaining this season, including a tournament next week at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., and is finalizing plans for 14 events in 2024.

“It’s just business as usual,” Davidson said.

In fact, he said, LIV continues to seek out and sign long-term contracts that extend the tour’s commitments beyond the 2024 season, and Wednesday’s upfront in New York was its most ambitious effort yet to court new business.

Advertisement

The tour launched in 2022 and reportedly had $2 billion in Saudi funding to help get off the ground. Its events featured no corporate signage, and it struggled to find a television partner in its first year. More than halfway through its second season, LIV still hasn’t secured the backing of any Fortune 500 companies. Its events are now broadcast on the CW Network, though, and the organization has announced more than a half-dozen sponsorship deals, including with EasyPoint, the shipping company, and Estrella Damm, the official beer supplier for two events. Individual teams have also signed a handful of their own deals, including official apparel partners and an official crypto exchange partner.

“There’s a large curiosity factor around LIV Golf. And I think brands are really starting to understand more about our future plan, where we’re going with our schedule,” said Monica Fee, LIV’s head of global partnerships.

While LIV Golf has made plenty of headlines luring over PGA Tour golfers with eight- and even nine-figure contracts, about half of the circuit’s 48 golfers are not guaranteed beyond the ’23 season. That still leaves a lot of money on the books, and there are also contracts with venues, vendors and suppliers that stretch beyond the 2024 season, Davidson said.

Advertisement

Partnering with the PGA Tour wasn’t necessarily part of the plan, given the acrimony from both sides, but LIV Golf is still following its same blueprint, and Davidson says the circuit is barely a quarter of the way or so to realizing its full vision.

In the hotel ballroom Wednesday evening, the attendees, dressed in business casual, sipped cocktails and saw presentations from several LIV executives. They were told about the different tiers of sponsorship available and saw a slide show that boasted 60 percent of LIV ticket-buyers are under the age of 45 and 30 percent of LIV patrons were attending their first golf event. Golfers Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter appeared on a video screen, speaking to the audience virtually, and afterward, LIV execs and golfers Johnson, Smith and DeChambeau mingled with their guests.

They’re planning for the future, but no one knows for certain what that future will look like. According to their initial agreement, if the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF can’t hammer out final terms by year’s end, negotiations can cease and both circuits would simply continue to operate independently. Either way, LIV officials say they’re in it for the long haul.

Advertisement

“I think we'll be fine,” Davidson said.

The PGA Tour is expected to announce its 2024 schedule soon, too, and is working with its own membership on ways to welcome any interested LIV players back into the fold next year. Earlier this month, PGA Tour officials testified before Congress, telling lawmakers that the initial agreement gives the tour “full decision-making authority” on golf-related matters. But that part of the agreement is not binding, and LIV’s true fate might not be known until a final deal is reached.

“If it ends up we don’t get to an agreement, which is possible, LIV Golf will still be there,” Jimmy Dunne, the PGA Tour policy board member, told the Senate subcommittee. “They’ll still have a lot of money.”

Gift this article Gift Article