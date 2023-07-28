Mystics find themselves at a sizable disadvantage in loss to Wings

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Natasha Cloud was battling with everything she had in her 5-foot-10 frame early Friday night as she tried to keep from getting posted up by 6-6 Awak Kuier. By halftime she had three fouls. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cloud was not alone. The shorthanded Mystics were overwhelmed by the Dallas Wings’ size for the second time this season. Washington never led and lost, 90-62, its fourth defeat in five games as it tries to bide its time until the roster gets healthy.

“It’s a disadvantage,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault “There’s no way around it. And then they’re big on the three and four spots, too. So they finished in the paint way better than we did, and that’s probably the story of the game.

“Again, come here twice basically [without] three posts and playing the biggest team in the league. It’s the wrong game for it.”

Thibault and all of the Mystics (12-12) knew rebounding was the key against a Wings team that features 6-7 Teaira McCowan, 6-4 Satou Sabally, Kuier and 6-2 Natasha Howard. The previous meeting was a 17-point Wings victory July 2 in which they dominated the boards 54-24. That day, the Mystics had just lost Elena Delle Donne to an ankle injury the game before and were trying to adjust on the fly.

They were better prepared this time, having played several games without Delle Donne and Shakira Austin (hip). And they now had 6-4 Queen Egbo on the roster after a Fourth of July trade. Egbo, however, left 18 seconds after she checked in in the first quarter because of her own ankle injury, and she never returned. That left Thibault experimenting on defense, running a lot of zone in the second half.

The Wings bullied their way to a 43-29 halftime lead as they attacked the paint with lobs and converted second-chance points. Washington was behind 28-11 on the boards in the first half and allowed 34 points in the paint.

“We’ve handled the challenge well in general, big picture,” Thibault said. “But that doesn’t mean there’s not moments within games that we have to do a better job. When we make a mistake or they make a little run, especially on the road, you got to snap out of it. And we’re not just going to accept plays where we don’t help each other correctly defensively or we miss a block out or we don’t want to run. We’re not just going to accept that just because were shorthanded or in a bad situation.”

McCowan had 16 of her 18 points in the first half and finished with seven rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale added 18 on the night, while Satou Sabally posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Howard clocked out with 14 points and nine rebounds. The night finished with the Wings, the No. 1 rebounding team in the league, up 48-21 in the rebounding battle and shooting 58.7 percent from the field. They also outscored the Mystics 60-28 in the paint.

Brittney Sykes (12 points, five rebounds, four assists, five steals) and Cloud (11 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals) continued to lead the charge for the Mystics, who remain without three regular starters. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 14.

“It’s part of the game,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “It’s unfortunate. We’ve just got to come together. We got to really lean on each other. We’ve got to really pick each other up. We got another one. These games are coming quick. We have literally no time to feel sorry for ourselves.

“We can’t give up. These moments, they’re going to pay off in the end. If we can get through this, we can get through anything.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Still fighting

Thibault talked earlier in the day about the team continuing to fight despite being shorthanded. With all the firepower missing, it would be easy to fall apart completely, but the Mystics have adjusted on both ends of the floor and continued to play hard instead of getting down on themselves. The Mystics came out of halftime full of energy and cut the lead to seven points in the third quarter, but that was as close as they got.

“One thing I’ve liked probably the most is we’ve competed constantly,” Thibault said before the game. “I think we had a good resilience to us. We’ve lost people or we’ve lost games, [but] we haven’t let it linger. Not even from game to game or from late game to the next morning, coming back in for practice or walk-through or whatever. We’ve had a nice bounce-back factor to this group. I think that’ll serve us well when we are whole again.”

Losing a numbers game

By the end of Friday’s game, the Mystics had six players available who started the season with the team — Cloud, Sykes, Myisha Hines-Allen, Tianna Hawkins, Li Meng and Walker-Kimbrough. The other three available are on hardship contracts — Cyesha Goree, Linnae Harper and Abby Meyers.

Delle Donne, Austin, Ariel Atkins (ankle sprain) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) remain out without a clear-cut timeline for their return. That’s three starters and two Olympians.

Up next

The Mystics wrap up the three-game road trip with the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. Washington has lost the first two games of the swing.

