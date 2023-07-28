Nationals make two big mistakes, and Mets’ Alonso turns both into homers

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — MacKenzie Gore ambled back to the visiting dugout after the fifth inning, his head down and his cap slightly tipped up on his head. Gore had made only one major mistake — a center-cut slider to Pete Alonso that wasn’t supposed to be located there. But that seems to be the theme of Gore’s season: a mistake or two that ruin what otherwise would have been a strong outing.

He walked two batters to open the inning. Then that slider hung in the air, then hung some more. And after Alonso connected with it, the ball carried and carried until it landed in the second deck in left-center field at Citi Field on Friday night. To that point, neither team could generate any offense. But that was one of two home runs Alonso hit in the Washington Nationals’ 5-1 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night.

“A slider down the middle is a big no-no for him, and that’s what he got,” Gore said. “And when he gets those, that’s what he does.”

The Nationals avoided an injury scare Friday night. Jeimer Candelario exited the game in the eighth inning after he tried to stretch a single into a double. He initially beat the throw but came off the bag and hit the arm of second base umpire Vic Carapazza as he tried to get back to the base. After the play, Candelario grabbed his arm and eventually left the field with Manager Dave Martinez and athletic trainer Paul Lessard. But after the game, Candelario was smiling and said, “Everything is good.” That was great news for the Nationals with the trade deadline around the corner. Candelario is the team’s most obvious candidate to be dealt.

Before the home run, Gore went toe-to-toe with Mets starter Max Scherzer. But as the Nationals know all too well — and as their youngsters learned the hard way Friday night — the margin for error is slim against Scherzer, even at 39.

Scherzer allowed just one run and struck out seven in seven innings. And though the Nationals recorded six hits against their former ace, they couldn’t string them together at the right time.

The Nationals’ best chance came in the second inning after Luis García doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. García is one of the few hitters who has had consistent success against Scherzer; he recorded a pair of hits, including a solo home run in the seventh inning, and now has six hits in 11 career at-bats against Scherzer. He recorded three hits total Friday.

“To be honest, I can’t even tell you,” García said. “I feel like maybe I go in there with a greater focus because it is Max Scherzer and he’s a very good pitcher. I think one of his best pitches, if not the best pitch, is his fastball and I’m a good fastball hitter. So maybe that’s it."

But his teammates weren’t so lucky. Ildemaro Vargas popped out to shallow center. Then, after Dominic Smith drew a four-pitch walk, Alex Call grounded out to third base to end the frame.

Scherzer relied heavily on his fastball to get the Nationals early before attacking primarily with his secondary pitches in the later innings. After García’s seventh-inning home run, Smith doubled for first hit in 19 at-bats against Scherzer. But Scherzer recorded the final two outs, getting Abrams to pop out to third base and end his outing.

Scherzer — like Gore earlier — ambled to the dugout, briefly peeking up at the fans as he walked into the home dugout. There, he was met with a handshake from Buck Showalter at the bottom of the stairs before getting high fives from his teammates.

At that point, Gore was out of the game, with a high-pitch count ending his outing after five innings. Of Gore’s 95 pitches, 20 were fouled off by the Mets. His fastball — which he throws 60 percent of the time — was fouled off 14 times. He got only two whiffs in 25 tries on that pitch. And when he was erratic, the Mets didn’t chase outside of the zone and drew four walks.

“I just didn’t get ahead of guys,” Gore said. “Hits happen. Some of those hits, they were not hit very hard. But when I’m behind in the count consistently, it’s tough to get guys out, and that’s why I had runners on every inning.”

Two of them came in the fifth inning — he walked Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez, the Mets’ eighth and ninth hitters, to open the frame. He spiked his rosin bag as pitching coach Jim Hickey came out for a mound visit. Yet it seemed as if he would find his way out of it after he retired the next two hitters on flyouts. But he couldn’t find a way to get out Alonso.

“Two bad walks and then a hanging slider, and it was 3-0,” Martinez said. “But the walks. I always talk about a leadoff walk, and then he walked the next guy. And you put yourself in a position to face a really good hitter.”

Alonso strolled down the first base line, admiring his 29th blast of the year. Gore looked for a brief second, then turned away. Keibert Ruiz looked down immediately and couldn’t bear to watch.

The seventh was more of the same — but with a different pitcher. Rico Garcia jumped ahead of Alonso 0-2 with two outs and a runner on second base. Alonso then fouled off two pitches and watched two balls to work the count even.

Garcia threw him a 2-2 fastball up in the zone that Alonso look to the opposite field in right-center. The ball kept carrying until Alex Call turned in hopes it would bounce off the wall in center. It never did. The Mets had extended their lead, and though the Nationals didn’t make many mistakes Friday night, Alonso made them pay when they did.

