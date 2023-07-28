Why the most expensive team in MLB history will be a deadline seller

The stars of last year’s trade deadline, the Nationals enter this one certain to be a less central player. They have a few players who may be appealing to contenders, but they are not necessarily willing to part with players they think can help them transition back into contending in the years to come. Outfielder Lane Thomas, for example, is having the best offensive year of his career, is on pace for well over 20 homers and could help several contenders. But he is under team control for three more seasons, and there are those within the organization who believe he could be a part of Washington’s future if its rebuild moves quickly. Any team looking to trade for Thomas, therefore, would have to value him as much as the Nationals do — probably far beyond the price of a usual rental.