Why the most expensive team in MLB history will be a deadline seller

In part because of the lingering uncertainty around whether the Mets will decide to punt on their season entirely, in part because of the sheer financial might of the teams involved, the NL East will almost certainly contribute its fair share of churn to the deadline chaos to come.
Here’s what to know about the NL East situation ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Atlanta Braves
(NL East leader)
Atlanta is loaded, and will be for the foreseeable future. Their entire starting infield was named to the All-Star Game. Their outfield includes an NL MVP candidate. And almost all of them are under contract for years, meaning the Braves can make their deadline plans with the expectation that they will be in this position again in the years to come. To the extent that they deal over the next few days, they will be doing so from a position of strength.
For example, earlier this week, they added depth to what has been one of the more consistent bullpens in baseball by acquiring righty Pierce Johnson from the Colorado Rockies and lefty Taylor Hearn, who could not find a home on the Texas Rangers’ active roster but has a promising arm. Atlanta could also use some starting pitching depth, even with Max Fried returning from injury soon and Kyle Wright expected back before season’s end. With Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton in tow and Fried on the way, the Braves do not exactly need an ace. But some big league-ready depth would help.
Philadelphia Phillies
(10.0 games back in NL East, in the second NL wild-card spot)
Much like last season, the Phillies were slow to launch this year. But they begin Friday eight games over .500, decidedly in the race for one of the wild-card spots that spurred their journey to the World Series last season. Their lineup is just as slugger-heavy as it was last season but now includes Trea Turner, whose year-long offensive struggles are emblematic of the Phillies’ biggest need entering this week: More than anything, they need stars like Turner to start producing like their career numbers suggest they should.
But the Phillies, like almost every contender at this point, could also use pitching depth. A back-end starter could provide insurance for a rotation whose depth comes largely from young arms. A late-inning reliever could not only make them more formidable in October but help reduce the workload on relievers who just went to the World Series a year ago and have been used heavily this season, too.
Miami Marlins
(10.5 games back in NL East, 0.5 games out of the final NL wild-card spot)
The Miami Marlins are the positive surprise of the NL East this season, having had one of their better seasons in recent memory, even while Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara has been having one of his worst. And late Thursday night, they punctuated a somewhat surprising season by acquiring closer David Robertson from the New York Mets. It was the second deal the Marlins made in 48 hours: they also traded righty reliever and soon-to-be free agent Dylan Floro to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for recently struggling righty Jorge López, who is under team control through next year.
Alcantara has shown signs of a turnaround lately, and the Marlins have plenty of young starters on whom they will rely down the stretch. But they could probably use some veteran depth in that rotation. But outside of bolstering pitching depth, the Marlins’ most glaring need is a power bat, and if the Chicago Cubs decide to sell, Cody Bellinger would seem to fit the mold. If the Red Sox sell, the Marlins are very familiar with Adam Duvall. They could also play for Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who has put together a bounce-back season on a one-year deal in Washington. Marlins catchers also have the lowest OPS in the majors this season, so perhaps they can pry away University of Miami product Yasmani Grandal from the selling White Sox, or pull Yan Gomes from the Cubs.
New York Mets
(17.0 games back in NL East, 7.0 games out of the final NL wild-card spot)
If the Marlins are this division’s biggest overachievers, the Mets are its biggest disappointment. Steve Cohen invested more than $350 million in an aging rotation and lineup that seemed star-studded enough to compete for a title. Instead, it has flopped nearly from top to bottom, with almost everyone in the lineup hitting less than their career numbers say they should and veteran starters Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander seemingly showing the effects of age.
Cohen said he would consider selling assets if the team is not contending, and Thursday night, that once-unthinkable process began. The Mets sent closer David Robertson to the Marlins in exchange for two prospects, a literal and figurative admission that a team with less than a fourth of their payroll has a better chance to win in October.
The Mets have other pieces to sell that could yield them a prospect or two, like free-agents-to-be Mark Canha and Tommy Pham. And they could, if they want, see if others have interest in Verlander or Scherzer, though both have no-trade clauses and prohibitively large salaries — and both would seemingly be crucial to the Mets’ fortunes next year, too. Their system is short on pitching depth, and jettisoning a would-be ace having a down year probably wouldn’t be the kind of deadline megadeal that could fix that. Plus, both pitchers would have to approve any move, and there is no guarantee they would do so.
But Cohen has said he would be willing to eat salary to improve prospect returns, so with less expensive, less prominent players like Canha or Pham, the Mets might be able to salvage something helpful from declaring theirs a lost season.
Washington Nationals
(22.5 games back in the NL East, 12.5 games back of the final NL wild-card spot)
The stars of last year’s trade deadline, the Nationals enter this one certain to be a less central player. They have a few players who may be appealing to contenders, but they are not necessarily willing to part with players they think can help them transition back into contending in the years to come. Outfielder Lane Thomas, for example, is having the best offensive year of his career, is on pace for well over 20 homers and could help several contenders. But he is under team control for three more seasons, and there are those within the organization who believe he could be a part of Washington’s future if its rebuild moves quickly. Any team looking to trade for Thomas, therefore, would have to value him as much as the Nationals do — probably far beyond the price of a usual rental.
The same could be true for reliever Kyle Finnegan, who might appeal to anyone looking for back-end bullpen help. But Finnegan is under team control through 2026 and the Nationals bullpen is already thin as it is. It is possible, therefore, that the Nationals would put a price tag on Finnegan higher than the one his suitors might want to pay. But he will have suitors.
One of the more likely Nationals to be dealt is Candelario, who is a free agent after this season and owns an .812 OPS.